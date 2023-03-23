The Nigerian told himself in an interview with Elegebete Tv Sports: “I’ve had so many injuries since I’ve been in Europe but they’ve made me who I am today,” he said. their dreams: I can’t wait to win the Scudetto”

“I can’t wait to celebrate.” Victor Osimhen he is experiencing a golden moment and dragging his Napoli towards the Scudetto with goals. The completion of a path, characterized in the first young part of his career by spells and as many injuries.

“Overcoming injuries made me stronger” deepening

The most valuable in Serie A: Osimhen in front of everyone “I’ve had so many problems since I arrived in Europe – said the Nigerian in an interview with Elegebete Tv Sports -. In Germany I had surgery on my right knee three times, then a shoulder problem which also required surgery. But these things from the past made me who I am today. When I moved to Italy everything was different: I had Covid, then a right hand injury that kept me out for three months and it was a difficult time, but I always believed in myself. I knew I would come back stronger and I could make my wishes come true, silencing those who didn’t believe in me. Also last season I had a bad injury to my face, it was another bad moment that required an operation. It was hard for me, but I surrounded myself with my loved ones and it helped me heal faster. I’m happy to have a mask today to protect me.”

“I’ll keep the mask for the fans. Happy to be an inspiration” see also

See also Eveliina Summanen: Tottenham disappointed by decision on two-match ban Air Osimhen always decisive: already 7 header goals And right on the mask, now a symbol in the Neapolitan city, he added: “She has become part of mai identity along with blonde hair. In Naples there have been many fun initiatives with my face, even my teammates send me photos and videos. It’s an incredible feeling to feel I’m an inspiration and I think I’ll keep the mask for them.” The Serie A top scorer was also unintentionally injured when he accidentally hit a female fan in La Spezia: “I kicked the ball too strong, she didn’t see the ball coming and I hit her – she said -. I saw that she was a lady, she could have been my mother and I felt bad. I’m glad you accepted my apology.”

“I can’t wait for the Scudetto to become a reality” see also

The value of the roses updated: Napoli rules Putting aside the negative moments “now I’m extremely proud of myself, I’m collecting crazy numbers and this is good for me and for Napoli, my team – explained Osimhen -. Now we are in the running to become champions and celebrateI will give my all to make my dreams come true. I can’t wait, the Scudetto is becoming a reality.”

“Spalletti has the same kind of mentality as me” deepening

Osimhen-Kvara second best pair of goals in Europe “I like the coach because he has the same kind of mentality as me and he’s passed it on to the whole dressing room: he doesn’t believe it’s done until it’s really done – he said later, speaking of Spalletti -. The secret of the team is that even today we are training harder, as if we have to save ourselves. Me and those like me who have been at Napoli for the longest time, like Di Lorenzo or Mario Rui, are trying to get into the minds of my teammates to make them understand what we’ve been through in recent seasons and what it means to play and win here. This is the right mentality, but we have to do well in the next races to become champions.” See also Sudirman Cup, China, Thailand, Denmark and Indonesia have qualified ahead of schedule for the first championship singles reversal_Men's Singles

“The love of the fans is incredible, I will make their dream come true” see also

Golden Boot, can Osimhen take back Haaland? Finally, Osimhen allowed himself a few jokes about the fans’ love for him, starting with the flag where the face of the Nigerian dominates: “I saw it waving at the stadium, I looked for the boy who had it and I gave him my shirt – he concluded – The support I receive every day is incredible, whether it’s a song, a prayer. Those are things I will never forget. I really want to do something amazing to reciprocate all this love. Naples like Lagos? Naples is a different city, it gives you completely different sensations than any other place. When you play it you understand why many footballers decide to stay there for a long time, I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life. In the city there is a huge mural of Maradona and this shows that when you do so much for this people you make them happy. And you can be sure that they will always support you. The only way I can repay them is to make them happy on the pitch, realizing their dream which is now becoming reality. I will do everything”.

