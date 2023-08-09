Naples, Osimhen’s agent arrived on retreat. Double scenario: renewal or Arab market

The talks for the renewal of Victor Osimhen. Roberto Calenda, the player’s agent, Tuesday evening he arrived again in the training camp of Napoli. It will be the eighth meeting between the parties in just under a month and a double scenario remains for the attacker: the renewal of the contractwith an adjustment of salary and the possibility of a double release clause (one valid for Europe, the other for Arabia) or the Arab market. For Osimhen, in fact, one would be ready super signing of Al-Hilalbut for the president De Laurentiis his card worth 200 million euros.

