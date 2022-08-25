The Georgian Kvaratskhelia received the greatest affection among the eight new signings presented tonight at the Maradona, many choirs also for Kim. Excellent debut for the Frenchman who arrived from Tottenham

The party first of all. Because in front of 35 thousand fans, Napoli presented to its audience the eight signings that it can proudly show. And there is applause for everyone. But the top of the decibels is touched when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is presented, already an idol after Sunday’s brace against Monza. Then the real roar when Kvara says to the microphone: “Hello Naples, go Naples always!”, With the air of someone who wants to show that he can soon master our language. We said applause for everyone and with particular affection also for the Korean Kim, who also scored in his debut at Maradona last Sunday.

TRIALS OF 4-2-3-1 — The friendly match against Juve Stabia (third series) was needed by Spalletti to test the latest arrivals and with them the 4-2-3-1. So Napoli has deployed at the start: Sirigu; Zanoli, Ostigard, Juan Jesus, Olivera; Ndombele, Elmas; Politano, Raspadori, Ounas; Simeone. The curiosity was logically for the new ones and, even if at a slow pace, something was seen. With Olivera reaching the baseline with ease to put interesting balls in the middle. But it is also logical that with only a couple of training sessions together it is not possible to expect an excellent understanding from Simeone and Raspadori. However, the new Azzurri strikers attempted the conclusion several times. As Ndombele also did, not yet at the center of the game but who from some ball played quickly vertically, to a couple of misses made only with a few feints of the body, suggests what he can be capable of, showing himself active even in the shooting area. And there is also an opportunity, at the end of the first half, for the goalkeeper Sirigu to show off, because the stabiese Ricci tries to surprise him from over forty meters, but the expert European champion with a shot of the kidneys puts in corner, earning the convinced applause of Maradona. See also Water polo, the Rari Nantes Imperia "torpedoes" the coach Fratoni

LAMPO TANGUY — The game resumes after the interval without any particular jolts and then here is the lightning, the play as a champion. Wandering ball in the trocar, high parabola that Ndombele tames with an elegant right outside and always with the same part of the shoe he carries the ball forward by loading a right that goes to inflate the net, in the corner where the goalkeeper cannot reach. A liberating cry for the Napoli fans who were waiting for the goal. Then Raspadori also tries, but Russo saves his foot. Fifteen minutes from the end, Spalletti removed nine players, leaving only Gaetano and Zerbin on the field with the Primavera team. And the final is all blue with the doubling on the counterattack of the jewel Giuseppe Ambrosino, a striker who has an innate sense of goal and finally with another nice goal from inside right by Alessio Zerbin. It ends 3-0 and in Naples it’s always a party. Waiting for Sunday’s trip to Florence where perhaps we will begin to see some of the new ones.

August 24, 2022

