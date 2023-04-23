Naples, party in the locker room and in the city after the victory at Juve. Video

Napoli wins in the final with Juve and ‘sees’ the Scudetto. Milan responded to Inter’s success by beating Lecce, and overtook the Nerazzurri by hooking up with Roma (who have yet to play against Atalanta), in a Champions League zone reshuffled by the penalty taken away from the Bianconeri. Before the semi-final of the Italian Cup, Cremonese and Fiorentina stop their races against Udinese and Monza. Lazio falls on the Saturday of the championship. Coup Salernitana and equal in Samp-Spezia WHEN CAN THE SCUDETTO ARRIVE?