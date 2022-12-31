The homage of Naples for O Rey
Pele died yesterday after battling cancer. The Brazilian champion went away to 82 years old leaving in our eyes the wonder of his football, the one that made him the best in the world together with Diego Armando Maradona. Also Napoli wanted to pay tribute to O King.
Naples pays homage to Pelè: the Brazilian champion becomes a figurine of the crib
The homage is the classic one of the Neapolitans and the artists of the crib. Indeed Genny DiVirgilio he remembered him with a typical figurine. Himself he shared on Instagram shot of his work.
December 30 – 18:01
