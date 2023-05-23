Home » Naples, policeman attacked with a bar shoots an immigrant (who risks lynching): tension in the street
Naples, policeman attacked with a bar shoots an immigrant (who risks lynching): tension in the street

by admin
Naples, policeman attacked with a bar shoots an immigrant (who risks lynching): tension in the street

Aggression, tension and brawl in Naples. The State Police intervened in via Duomo to block an attempted lynching against a homeless man who had…

Aggressionvoltage and brawl a Napoli. The State Police intervened in via Duomo to block an attempt to lynching against a homeless man who had attacked a traffic warden: the municipal agent had reacted by shooting and wounding the man of African origin. The policemen took the attacker away: someone in the crowd tried to kick him while some women applauded his intervention.

Immigrant punched and kicked, assailant betrayed by a tattoo

They accuse him of having stolen from the house of a criminal, kidnapped and beaten: “They wanted to hang me”

The attack and the shootings took place while the street was crowded with tourists reaching the historic center. The dormitory used by the homeless is located under the arcades of the Cathedral of Naples, right in front of the entrance to the Museum of the Treasure of San Gennaro, a constant destination for visitors.

Read the full article
on The Messenger

