Naples, policeman attacked with a bar shoots an immigrant (who risks lynching): tension in the street

Aggressionvoltage and brawl a Napoli. The State Police intervened in via Duomo to block an attempt to lynching against a homeless man who had attacked a traffic warden: the municipal agent had reacted by shooting and wounding the man of African origin. The policemen took the attacker away: someone in the crowd tried to kick him while some women applauded his intervention.
The attack and the shootings took place while the street was crowded with tourists reaching the historic center. The dormitory used by the homeless is located under the arcades of the Cathedral of Naples, right in front of the entrance to the Museum of the Treasure of San Gennaro, a constant destination for visitors.
