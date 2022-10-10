After nine days, there is only one team in command, his shirt is blue: Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli. The sviolinata played at Stradivari’s house, the 4-1 in Cremona, explains very well the reasons for the record. First goal scored by Politano on a penalty, earned by the usual overflowing Kvaratskhelia, the author of the first Neapolitan goal in the league, in Verona, the most dazzling protagonist of this first part of the season, the symbol of the continuity of a team that in 9 days is been on top 7.

But the Georgian is also the symbol of an enlightened market that is the basis of the primacy. The farewell, also suffered, to the captain (Insigne), the first bomber in history (Mertens), the defensive totem (Koulibaly) and the replacement with less acclaimed profiles, but which are making more of their predecessors. The first goal, on the 26th minute of the first half, says something else. Yesterday there were all the conditions for a drop in tension: the physiological down after the historic 6-1 at Ajax, a provincial stadium that does not excite like the Cruijff Arena, a closed opponent who sticks to you. In the recent past, Napoli has often fallen into such traps. Yesterday he attacked the game immediately and played an excellent first half. This new maturity, this willingness to suffer, this strong sense of responsibility as a top team is the virtue that most promises happiness in a long stage race. And when yesterday there was a drop in tension, at the beginning of the second half, Spalletti was able to intercept him. How? With the bench, another notable strength of Napoli. Simeone, Lozano, Olivera: 3 goals drawn from the bench. In the top 5 leagues, no one has already sent 12 men on the net. Last season, Osimhen’s absence was a tragedy. Now Raspadori and Cholito take turns scoring decisive goals. Who has two spare forwards like that? And an outsider like Lozano? The left-back often seemed the weak link. Now Mario Rui has become an assist machine and yesterday he also scored Olivera: the party for left-handed full-backs. Another sign of growth. Napoli expresses quality everywhere. In fact, it is the team that has scored the most (22 goals), the one that has shot the most on goal and is second only to Fiorentina for ball possession. In every productivity ranking. the Spalletti band is at the top or almost. Napoli, which has already defeated champion Milan at home, for the first time in its history, has lined up 8 victories, in all competitions, in a single season. Each number gives the sense of an unstoppable blue avalanche. It is therefore logical to see Napoli in front of everyone.