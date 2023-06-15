Naples, Rudi Garcia is the coach! The announcement of the club on social media

The post Spalletti was entrusted to the former Roma French coach who comes from his experience (which ended badly) in Saudi Arabia at Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr: for him a two-year contract plus an option on the third year

Paulo Sousa? Galtier? No, Rudi Garcia is the new Napoli coach: two-year contract plus option for a third season. The announcement – via social media – comes from the Italian champion club at dinner time, just as Italy begins its Nations League semi-final against Spain. The post Spalletti is therefore entrusted to the 59-year-old French coach who has already coached in Italy, at Roma, from 2013 to 2016. Garcia’s last experience on the bench was in Saudi Arabia at Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team, report discontinued in April.

adl’s tweet — A few moments before the tweet about Rudi Garcia the greeting to Spalletti had arrived – again via social media: “Thank you mister” and a blue heart, then the chirping of Aurelio De Laurentiis welcoming the new coach: “I am pleased to announce that, after having known and known him during the last 10 days, Mr. Rudi Garcia will be the new coach of Napoli. A sincere welcome to him and a big good luck”.

Garcia’s words — With a tweet, the French coach commented: “What a pleasure to marry the Napoli project. What a pleasure to return to Italy. I am motivated and ambitious now as never before to continue to bring the colors of the Italian champions to the top”.

His teams — In his career as a coach after starting in Saint-Etienne, he then led in order Dijon, Le Mans, Lille, Rome, Marseille, Lyon and precisely Al-Nassr where he agreed to say goodbye. Garcia ended up in the sights of the management for the stormy relationship with the players, which resulted in a tough confrontation in the locker room that convinced the leaders to opt for separation. In his career he won a French championship, namely Ligue 1, in 2011, the year in which he also won the French Cup. See also A day to forget for Rivarolo and Montalto Dora

