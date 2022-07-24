Home Sports Naples: Simeone, Barak and Raspadori the objectives
To conclude these deals, the Azzurri await the exits of Petagna and Zielinski. Tomorrow the expected arrival of the Korean Kim

Napoli is increasingly active and lively on the market. There are already four new signings and soon they will become six, completing a fairly radical change, wanted by the president Aurelio De Laurentiis. And so the Giovanni Simeone deal is already being finalized with Verona, waiting for Andrea Petagna to be sold to Monza. This last negotiation is going on for a long time, but Napoli does not let itself be influenced and does not leave, rather it doubles with Hellas and in addition to Cholito they want Antonin Barak, the midfielder with the vice of scoring, who would replace Piotr Zielinski in case of departure.

