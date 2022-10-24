The Nigerian returned to center stage following his injury, despite fierce competition. In the spring he will find himself at a crossroads: renewal or Premier?

Try to review the images of Victor Osimhen’s goal against Roma. In particular, the shot from behind the goal gives the dimension of how the angle of shooting is almost non-existent, which instead the Nigerian manages to find with a great technical gesture that recalls the great center forwards of the past. From Gigi Riva to Marco Van Basten. But in the end Osimhen is one of a kind, in his ability to light a game and “tear it up” when perhaps everyone thought that Spalletti had better replace him with the few forwards who find himself on the bench and respond to the name of Raspadori and Simeone.

ABSOLUTE PROTAGONIST — Victor had “stretched” in early September against Liverpool. His return after more than a month seemed to be gradual. None of this. Like a thoroughbred horse, as soon as Luciano Spalletti untied him, he was running around in the prairies. Sometimes with a lonely spirit. Like returning with Ajax, at Maradona, on 12 October, with Victor starting in solitary pressing, stealing the ball from Blind and inventing a goal. For him, scoring is equivalent to a can of spinach swallowed by Popeye: that’s how he feeds. And after Ajax here is the decisive goal against Bologna and again the splendid one at the Olimpico to keep Napoli up there, where no one can get to for the moment.

With Spalletti very good at redesigning Napoli without Osimhen, always winning, to some it might seem complicated to reinsert the Nigerian in the mechanisms, instead we found him a splendid soloist, but also more involved in the game both under construction and above all in the defensive phase where elevation and detachment of head make it effective at removing dangerous balls from the area. Luciano Spalletti underlined this.

THE FUTURE — Sunday evening the field showed a clear difference between Osimhen and Abraham – the Roma player also has Nigerian origins – costing similar figures (50 for the blue, over 40 for the Giallorossi) but whose performance demonstrates the different “weight” and therefore also market appeal. It is not news that from the Premier several clubs follow the Napoli striker – Newcastle had offered almost 100 million – who still has another two years of contract (expiring in 2024). The management of the “Ronaldo case” at the end of August – with agent Mendes who wanted to “exchange” the Portuguese with the Nigerian, bringing € 110 million to Napoli – showed that relations between the blue club and agent Roberto Calenda are good and there were no “tears” or leaks forward in that period that could have cooled relations. There is already an agreement between the parties to meet again in late spring, to understand if an indispensable offer will arrive from England or the time will come to sit down again to discuss an extension of the contract. Meanwhile Popeye Victor will continue to feed on goals, which will increase his evaluation. See also Russia, football does not stop. Voronin: "So I'm gone"

