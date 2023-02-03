Home Sports Naples, Spalletti charges the fans: ‘Forza Napoli a mantra’
Naples, Spalletti charges the fans: 'Forza Napoli a mantra'

by admin
Naples, Spalletti charges the fans: ‘Forza Napoli a mantra’

The blue coach: “Now their support is more important than what I can say on the pitch”

It is a very excited Luciano Spalletti who spoke today on the microphones of Kiss Kiss, the official radio of Napoli, during an interview with the new arrival from the blue, goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini. “I can try to make an appeal to our fans. Now their support is more important than what I can say on the pitch. May they stay close to us, especially at this moment ”.

There is no more superstition, it cannot exist in this moment. The Neapolitan team’s 13-point lead over second-placed Inter is so large as to make a comeback by their opponents seem almost impossible, even if the second round has just begun and therefore the championship is still far from over . “Our group does everything for the city, the shirt, the team and the history of Naples. All for her, not for him: nothing for single elements, all for the city. Forza Napoli must become a mantra, a slogan. Then what I have to say I will say in the press conference”, concludes the Tuscan coach from Certaldo.

