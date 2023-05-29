Naples, Spalletti confirms farewell: ‘I’ll stay still for a year’

Luciano Spalletti has formalized his farewell to Naples. “I immediately told De Laurentiis out of respect for the club that I need to stay still for a year, I’m a little tired and I want to be with my daughter Matilde,” he said on the sidelines of the event “Inside the Sport 2023, the transfer market between business and passion”, after yesterday the blue president had revealed that the coach asked for a sabbatical year. “Sometimes we leave for love – he added – A city like Naples doesn’t deserve ordinary things but much more. It deserves things that we have to ask ourselves if we are able to still make them available or not. Since I don’t think it will be like this, I take a little step back”.
The words of De Laurentiis
Luciano Spalletti’s is a response to the words of Aurelio De Laurentiis, a guest on Rai 3 at ‘Che tempo che fa’. The Napoli president said: “He is a free man, after 50 years of cinema and many exclusives when someone comes to you and says: ‘after all, I have done my best, a cycle in my life has closed, I still have a contract with her but I would prefer to have a sabbatical year‘. What are you doing, are you opposing it? You have to be generous in life, I never expect anything in return. He gave, I thank him, now it’s only right that he continues to do what he wants to do.