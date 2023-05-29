Naples, Spalletti confirms farewell: ‘I’ll stay still for a year’

Luciano Spalletti has formalized his farewell to Naples. “I immediately told De Laurentiis out of respect for the club that I need to stay still for a year, I’m a little tired and I want to be with my daughter Matilde,” he said on the sidelines of the event “Inside the Sport 2023, the transfer market between business and passion”, after yesterday the blue president had revealed that the coach asked for a sabbatical year. “Sometimes we leave for love – he added – A city like Naples doesn’t deserve ordinary things but much more. It deserves things that we have to ask ourselves if we are able to still make them available or not. Since I don’t think it will be like this, I take a little step back”.