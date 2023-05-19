Naples, Spalletti refuses the renewal of the contract offered by De Laurentiis: new meetings between the club and the coach

Only the renewal of the contract between Luciano Spalletti and the Napoli to crown a historic season that brought the Scudetto back to the Campania city. But for the agreement, if it ever exists, we will have to wait a little longer: according to what he writes Republicin fact, the Tuscan coach has for the moment returned to the sender the offer of an extension until 2025 presented by the president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Napoli sews the tricolor to its chest, but its bench therefore remains in the balance. And always according to the newspaper, a possible return of is also looming on the horizon Rafa Benitez. However, there is room for avoiding a farewell at the end of the season, with the coach who could decide to stay for another year, respecting the agreement made two years ago with the club which will end in 2024.

An intersection between Spalletti and De Laurentiis took place on Thursday, when the president arrived at Castel Volturno for the presentation of the training camp and had time to attend the last phase of the Napoli training session. Only a handshake between the two, there will be time to talk about the renewal in a summer that promises to be very hot for the blue market, with the club that will have to resist the calls of the big European players for its most important players, Osimhen over all. The president then stayed for a long time in his office at the headquarters and in the afternoon there was another meeting with the Tuscan coach, who returned to Konami Training Center.