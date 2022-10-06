They did not give peace. But how? You have just torn up the spearmen in Johann Crujff’s temple, your infernal Naples has given a spectacle, and you bring that beaten dog air, that incomprehensible sadness in front of the cameras? The most scandalized of all, Fabio Capello: “It’s not possible, he’s acting, he’s an actor … a good actor”. Luciano Spalletti, known as Lucio, was not acting at all.