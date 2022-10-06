After Ajax he seemed sad but he didn’t act: he doesn’t know how to enjoy victories, it’s his eternal curse
They did not give peace. But how? You have just torn up the spearmen in Johann Crujff’s temple, your infernal Naples has given a spectacle, and you bring that beaten dog air, that incomprehensible sadness in front of the cameras? The most scandalized of all, Fabio Capello: “It’s not possible, he’s acting, he’s an actor … a good actor”. Luciano Spalletti, known as Lucio, was not acting at all.