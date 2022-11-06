FROM THE ENROLLED TO BERGAMO. Spalletti has his own technique to manage enthusiasm and discouragement. He confronts the former with a fake-annoyed and hypercritical air, the others welcomes them with a smile and words of general praise. Did the team beat second in the standings and play a great match? Many aspects need to be reviewed. Has a player scored four own goals? For the Tuscan technician this is undoubtedly a high-level performance.

Spalletti this year has a hard time keeping his side in check: after nine consecutive victories it is difficult to be mischievous. Bergamo’s success against an aggressive and fast Atalanta pushes Napoli higher and higher, after hitting the Champions League round of 16: Atalanta drops to minus 8 points, Milan struggles to resist to minus six.

«It was a difficult match, they are three very important points – is Spalletti’s comment after the game -. Where we want to go, they are all complicated races: we have to be ourselves and miss a few steps less than we did in the second half. Atalanta played a great game and this gives the right dimension of the victory we have won on a field like this. The stadium is beautiful and we are used to playing in environments like this, remaining calm and offering our football ».

The technician then spoke about Kvaratskhelia’s condition and took the opportunity to return to a controversial tone: “He has pain in his back from a blow he received from Alexander-Arnold, he seemed to be able to do it but then yesterday he made us understand that he was not healed . Even though everyone says he is the player who takes us around the world, we preferred not to take him on another plane trip. Elmas replaced him very well. In any case, you don’t go anywhere if you think you have only one player ».

To trigger the comeback after Lookman’s goal from a penalty was Osimhen first with the head and then with an assist for Elmas. Spalletti obviously focuses on the negative aspects of his center forward’s performance. «He is a footballer who has jerks, flashes of strength and speed. Every so often he needs to interpret more of the kind of action he is developing. I found him a bit tired, but he was able to put some of his own into it, doing what he had to do. When the opponents attacked us higher, he was alone in the middle of the pitch and generally manages to do more »he concluded.

With the success against Atalanta, Napoli rises to nine consecutive victories, less than one from the ten of Napoli di Sarri in February 2018. Tuesday at Maradona against Empoli has the opportunity to equal the primacy and to put a mortgage on the Scudetto, with Milan six points behind and busy on Tuesday in Cremona.