Naples, taken Cajuste: visits today. Pressing for Gabri Veiga

The new reinforcement for the club comes from Ligue 1 Naples by Rudi Garcia. In fact, the rumors reported by Footmercato find confirmation, with the company of president De Laurentiis which closed with Reims for the arrival of Jens Cajuste, Swedish midfielder born in 1999. A 12 million euro deal. The footballer will already be in Italy during the day and will undergo the regular medical visits which will precede the signing of the contract with the blue club.

Who is Cajuste, the new blue midfielder

Talent, personality and physicality. Characteristics, those of Jens Cajust, which prompted Napoli to bet decisively on him. The Swede born in 1999 is a modern midfielder, box to box, very good at recovering balls and inserting the ball. In the blue squad he should represent the alternative to Anguissa. Signed by Reims in January 2022 from Midtjylland, Cajuste collected in the last season 33 appearances enriched by 4 goalswhich also testify to a good ability in the construction phase. In Denmark due to its size was nicknamed “corn cob”. Napoli, we recall, paid him 12 million euros.

Now all about Gabri Veiga

Naples that will not stop in Cajuste. In fact, the Azzurri want to close for Gabri Veigaregardless of what the future of Zielinski will be, however ever closer to the transfer to Arabia, to Al-Ahli. The negotiation continues – the contacts are continuous and the pressure to reach the finish line increases – with the Celt Vigo, who continues to ask for 40 million euros (the value of the clause) for the 2002 card, with Napoli who could reach that amount with the inclusion of bonuses and perhaps even a counterpart. In fact, Napoli is increasingly convinced of Gabri Veigaa talent that the blue transfer men have been following since last March.

