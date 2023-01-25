In the afternoon, the transfer of goalkeepers between Napoli and Fiorentina became official. To be precise, Salvatore Sirigu moves to the purple club on a permanent basis, while Pierluigi Gollini – announced with the usual welcome tweet from president De Laurentiis – arrives in blue on loan from Atalanta, the club that holds the card for which Napoli has a right of redemption set at eight million euros. From Thursday Gollini will be able to train with his new teammates so as to be available for Sunday at the Maradona against Roma.