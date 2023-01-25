The two goalkeepers change team. In the meantime, the Georgian has completed the entire training session and can return to the super challenge against the Giallorossi
In the afternoon, the transfer of goalkeepers between Napoli and Fiorentina became official. To be precise, Salvatore Sirigu moves to the purple club on a permanent basis, while Pierluigi Gollini – announced with the usual welcome tweet from president De Laurentiis – arrives in blue on loan from Atalanta, the club that holds the card for which Napoli has a right of redemption set at eight million euros. From Thursday Gollini will be able to train with his new teammates so as to be available for Sunday at the Maradona against Roma.
Kvara is there
—
And good news is coming from Castel Volturno for the recovery of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian, blocked a week ago by the flu, after gradually recovering, today practically played the entire session with the team. So he still has three more training sessions to improve his athletic condition and be in good condition for the match against the Giallorossi. After all, the Napoli fans still have their eyes on the evolution of the Osimhen-Kvara couple against Juve, a match in which the two put on a great show by exchanging assists and scoring a total of three goals.
January 25, 2023
