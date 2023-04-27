Naples, the analysis of the De Laurentiis method: unpopular choices that led to triumph

Lo Scudetto of the Napoli is (also) unquestionably the Scudetto of Aurelio De Laurentiis. Unquestionably because, loved or hated by the same fans who are exploding with joy today, it is a Scudetto which, if we were talking about sparkling wines, would be anything but the result of the “classic method”. And the De Laurentiis method is the focus of Vincenzo Emperorjournalist, writer, blogger de ilfattoquotidiano.it and also bank manager, in his “At school at De Laurentiis. The efficiency of an innovative model” (published by Ultra Sport – 210 pages – 16 euros – preface by Roberto Beccantini and afterword by Angelo Mincuzzi). Not certain the hagiography of the victorious leader, but the analysis of choices often anything but popular which, however, led to a triumph where in ninety-seven years of history only two had arrived.

The will of the Emperor, declared between the pages of the book, is to enroll the fan in the “school of management football”: why do the president of a football team is a job anything but easy and it is, least of all, in Naples. Because after all “who has never dreamed to be the president of your own soccer team”? Precisely from this question was born the book that highlights how in today’s football, sick e indebtedthe logic of the fan and therefore of a potential “fan president”, an icon often waved in Naples to contest the choices of ADL, they would not have big results.

And therefore, if, as the Emperor says, in the business world “one evaluates and it is not judged”, net of a Scudetto, three Italian Cups and an Italian Super Cup won in 19 years of Delaurentisian leadership, in the match between Adl and its “haters”, the people of the “A16”, the president, today takes in clear advantage. Why yes, there is no doubt that shot of theestate 2004decided by Capri in the usual way impromptu and against the will of the family (and in the book of Emperor are also found details almost strangers of those days) was more (much more) a sniffed deal that something dictated by the heart Moratti-style. But it is true that that investment represented a risk d’impresaand that the resulting gains, many, are justified by the risk assumed, great.

And also other assumptions that have been consolidated over the years, such as that of “De Laurentiis bad communicator”, following the blameless reports which also often saw the patron of Naples as the protagonist, they come refuted from Emperor (and from his sources), overturning (once again) the idea of volcanic president which “closes the vein” and raising that of scientificity of the method. A scientific method that led to the creation of a mosca biancaor rather blue, than in an Italian football with a negative net worth from 5.3 billion euros is in countertrend. As of June 2022 after the economic beatings of two years of covid he has a positive net worth from 68.8 million euros.

And therefore the vittoria sportybetween capital gains and other operations that have allowed (the other teams) to stand, is a consequence of the victory of the business model that De Laurentiis used for his Napoli in all aspects: from a marketing who has been able to look beyond the Neapolitan and regional borders, to the ability to grow the brand name Napoli. Also grow through errors: the choice and having continued to focus on those who for the Emperor have distinguished themselves as “magnificent losers”, good footballers, but suffering from “Nikephobia”, fear of winning.

An analysis that touches many aspects therefore, many more than a mere question of the field with the courage to give up Insignecaptain and Neapolitan oa MertensBelgian but even more Neapolitan than the first in character, to rely on one unknown Georgian boy with an unlikely surname (which also takes a lot of courage), and which also passes through the innovations brought not only to Naples, but to football in general by De Laurentiis, perhaps initially considered simply “extravagance” of man: from third sponsor on the shirts at termination clausesfrom image rights to bench long.

Until the third Scudetto of course, which maybe generates less GDP of a Championsbut certainly a lot of Fil (Gross National Happiness): a parameter on the basis of which Naples is definitely today first in Italy. Thanks to De Laurentiis.