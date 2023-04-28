Naples, the images of the 13-metre scudetto hoisted in via Forcella – Corriere TV

The wait for the Scudetto of Napoli is almost over, and the preparations for the celebrations are in full swing. In recent weeks, the streets of the Neapolitan city and many towns in Campania have turned blue amidst banners, flags and murals. Forcella, which with its maze of narrow streets and many ancient buildings is one of the most popular and characteristic areas of the capital, was no exception. Last night, Wednesday 26 April, a thirteen-metre-high shield with a «3» printed in the middle was hoisted in via Forcella, the entrance gate to the neighborhood (video by Alessandro Scarano).