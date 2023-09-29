Naples, the Osimhen case is just the latest demonstration of the sometimes amateurish management of a top club

Il Napoli he won, Osimhen scored, the case is back (but up to a certain point, as demonstrated by the lack of celebration of the player and comments from the fans). In short, all’s well that ends well. More or less: as experts teach, nothing that happens on the web is erased. The mess is now done. And it’s the usual fault amateur management of a great team.

Of the “socialgate” everything has already been said about Osimhen in the last 48 hours, from the two videos published by the official Napoli profile on TikTok on the attacker compared to a coconut or mocked for the missed penaltyto the distraught reaction of the footballer who deleted all the photos with the blue shirt, while his agent even threatened lawsuits. Let’s not be naive. The story was certainly artfully exaggerated by those who wanted to exploit it (prosecutors often do) to force the hand on renewal. Maybe the player took it too hard, he didn’t understand the logic of a platform where that kind of video is the order of the day. If anything, in this regard, a parenthesis should be opened on the relationship between football, social media and the new generations and on the fact that the trends that spread virally are not always compatible with the values ​​of this sport and pursuing them at all costs risks becoming a own goal (but that’s another story).

The point is that – stupid or funny, vaguely racist or just in bad taste, everyone has their own opinion here – the video was simply wrong, a disconcerting masochism. How can you think it’s a good idea to make a clip that makes fun of your most representative player, in such a delicate moment when the team is coming off three negative results and the person concerned has just argued with the coach? Who conceived it? Who published it and above all who didn’t check it?

Here, such a silly affair (but the consequences may not be silly) if it has any meaning, it is precisely the absence of a managerial chain worthy of Napoli football. And it’s not the first time this has happened. Let’s think about freewheeling tweet of president and profile of the club. To the vulgar press releases, in which they brand themselves as “bullshits” the news reported by the press: maybe they were for real, but have you ever seen an official note from Manchester City o Liverpool speak about “bullshit” or similar cuteness? To the same negotiations on renewals and contracts, which often resemble gods rustic duels (and not that Inter o Milan have not had problems with players expiring, on the contrary, but in Naples everything is special).

A great team must be 360 ​​great, on and off the pitch. And instead Napoli, which is now to all intents and purposes a top club in Serie A and also at international level, it still sometimes gives the impression of being managed in an amateurish manner. Ultimately, it’s just a shade of color, another side of the same coin: the protagonism of Aurelio De Laurentiis. His belief that he was, alone, the architect of Napoli football, which on a technical level has already led to stormy farewells with Sarri, Giuntoli, Spalletti and at a corporate level it translates into one master management, sometimes homemade. In Naples there is a great president, and no one discusses this. But then underneath (and let alone alongside him) there is almost nothing, there is a lack of management up to the level to which Napoli rightly aspires. That video of Osimhen, together with the overall management of the case which could be extended to the entire post-scudetto period, is just yet another proof of this.

