Naples, the presentation of the new director Meluso: ‘Osimhen? If we keep it, it will be a great thing’

The new sporting director of Napoli Mauro Meluso presents himself in the training camp in Dimaro. On Osimhen: “If we manage to keep him, it will be a great thing”. Su Kim confirms: “He IS a player who will have to be replaced”. Still on the transfer market: “I’d keep the whole squad”. The first meeting with De Laurentiis: “He called me at seven in the morning, I jumped in. He didn’t ask me which team I supported, but I’ve never supported Juve”

Mauro Meluso does present. Giuntoli’s successor, now at Juventus, is ready to take over as sporting director of the Italian champion Napoli. Many topics were touched upon in the press conference, from Dimaro’s retirement, from Osimhen to Kim, from the transfer market to De Laurentiis’ first call.

The introduction of De Laurentiis: “His profile coincides with what we were looking for”

“Meluso was born from the concertation, study and checks made together with the scouting chief and the CEO. We have decided that his profile coincided with what we were looking for. I did a rewind and remembered the consideration I had given him to Italiano and Spezia when they beat us in Naples. That time I rushed to the locker room to compliment him, and it was Mauro who had accompanied me there. Welcome and best wishes.”

From Osimehn to Kim: Mauro Meluso’s press conference

How does it feel to be in this club?

“My sensations are positive. I’m in a big club, the Italian champions, here the responsibilities increase. My idea is that football is the same at all latitudes. Maybe the numbers change, but I’ve played football at all levels , as a footballer and as director. Of course, there are higher economic commitments, more fans, it changes a lot, but it’s not a reason to fear. On the contrary, it is a further stimulus and responsibility. I’m happy. And I thank President De Laurentiis and all the club. I liked the sudden call. I remember the president’s anecdote: we deservedly won against Spezia in Naples. At the end of the game he came to the locker room, it was a great surprise for everyone. From that moment there were contacts, but just formal. Last Wednesday, however, he called me at 7 in the morning, I ran. He asked me many questions, he showed me the contractual conditions on a piece of paper. We agreed in no time. I was amazed, I didn’t expect it.”

Market theme: the future of Osimhen

“Osimhen? I just arrived. What I knew before, I read in the papers. What I know today is that if we manage to keep him, that’s a great thing. He is one who makes the difference, there are few like him. We will get to know any problems slowly, working together with everyone. Any decision will be collegial.”

At what stage is Napoli with Kim and any replacement?

“I repeat, I have just arrived. From Monday we will start with meetings and planning for the future. Before me, no one has been idle. Surely Kim is a player who will need to be replaced and we will work on this.”

Transfer market

What did the president ask you? Does he have any special duties?

“Within such an important club, it’s not just one who decides. There are several people who meet, put ideas and decide together. Of course, the president always has an important weight. When I spoke to him he asked me if I was a person ready to do this job all round, therefore not just the market, but also work on internal relationships and much more. Then, of course, many strategies remain in the realm of secrecy”.

What can you tell us about renewals? Who is the first one who would renew?

“A team that wins the Scudetto like this is a super team, my compliments to whoever built it and who coached it. I would keep them all. Then you need to go and see the internal dynamics. From the outside, it’s easy to think that nothing needs to be changed, but there are dynamics that affect many aspects. What can Napoli do? Working to try to stay with a competitive team.”

Where do you think you can make the greatest contribution?

“I’ve played football at all levels, I have experience, I’ve been doing this job for many years. I’ve always kept a low profile to get up to Serie A. And this gives me great strength. I’ll tell you an anecdote: at 13 I was selected for the Napoli youth team, I auditioned, but my mother opposed the transfer, too far from home. Evidently, Napoli has always been in my way.”

video

ADL signs autographs for Dimaro: “Record of fans”

A commentary on the Saudi Arabian market. Is there any interest in the Napoli players?

“There is no interest in the Napoli players even if, I repeat, we will be operational above all from tomorrow. At the moment, I have no news in this regard. There is economic potential there that is much higher than ours, we cannot compete with offers of twenty million net salary. All of this has knocked the market a bit even if, for now, only on a few players”.

After Giuntoli’s words and his past as a Juve fan, De Laurentiis asked you which team do you support?

“No, he didn’t ask me. But I’ve never supported Juve. I played in Serie A with Lazio and Cremonese, but I don’t have a particular fan. I’m rooting for the team for what I work for.”

What struck you most about this team?

“What struck me the most is the great warmth and great participation here. People make you feel important. This enthusiasm will be fuel.”

Will he focus on players from the lower Italian leagues or on discoveries at Kvara?

“We are all always looking for something positive. In my period without assignments I traveled the world, I had already seen Kim at Fenerbahce, for example. Of course here the objectives are higher, it is welcome to discover a stranger capable of exploding anyway” .

The profile of Mauro Meluso

Meluso, born in Cosenza in 1965, will therefore start again from Naples. In 2011 the beginning of his adventure as sporting director with the Frosinonea club with which he worked for two seasons (2011/12 and 2012/13) in the Lega Pro championship. After saying goodbye to the Ciociari, the Calabrian manager was hired by “his” Cosenza: two years of experience also with the rossoblù club (2014/13). 15 and 2015/16), still in Serie C, with which he managed to win the Italian Cup in his category. His four-year adventure with Lecce began in June 2016: with Salento Meluso manages to make a triple jump in category, achieving promotion to Serie B (2017/18 season) and subsequently to Serie A (2018/19). The experience with the Giallorossi ends in August 2020, after relegation to Serie B. In the 2020/21 season he held the role of technical director of Spezia for just one year and managed to hit the salvation in Serie A with the bianconeri.

