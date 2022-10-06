Home Sports Naples, the renewal of Meret OFFICIAL: surprise on the duration of the new contract | First page
The announcement had been in the air for some time and today it is official. Alex Meret and Napoli will continue their story together. After a summer of reflections, in which the agreement had been found but not written down, now the former Udinese goalkeeper has signed the new contract that will bind him to Spalletti’s team.

The goalkeeper’s previous contract would expire in 2023now here’s the annual renewal. In fact, Meret signs until 2024 with an option for 2025. This is the press release issued by Napoli on its official website.

“SSC Napoli has extended the contract for the sports performances of the football player Alex Meret until 30 June 2024 with the option of an extension by the club until 30 June 2025″.

