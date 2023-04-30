Naples, the Scudetto will soon be ours: today we are the richest in the world. And GDP has nothing to do with it

Finally he has arrived! A matter of hours, at most days: the long-awaited scudetto it was deservedly won, well in advance of the average times of recent years. A psychological condition ideal for the Neapolitan fan, who certainly “suffered” less than the fans of the teams that triumphed previously, given that in March he found himself 19 (!) points clear of his pursuers.

One more reason to allow people to plan the “event”, to plan and organize the party without being particularly influenced by superstitious blocks (but letting yourself be “helped” by apotropaic rituals).

Read Also from Vincenzo Imperatore’s blog I can’t wait for Napoli. But Spalletti gave me a great lesson in managing emotions

An event that certainly produces income. Because well-being and happiness produce income. Not only in terms of GDP (Gross Domestic Product), the sum of goods and services produced in a given period of time, an economic indicator whose growth in Naples will be primarily due to the development of technical sponsors and official suppliers based in the region and to those companies that have linked or will link their brand to a successful product such as the Soccer Napoli. However, let us also think of the halo effect on the sector turismo: visit Naples, inserted by the American magazine among other things Time among the “beauty capitals” of 2023, it will have one more reason. And finally, if we also consider the shadow economy (a term which indicates any economic activity having the characteristic of escape to statistical observation), then inevitably the overall wealth of the city will benefit.

However, it is said that “money does not buy happiness”. Just a proverb or is there some truth? How can we likely calculate the level of well being of people taking into account both economic satisfaction and other elements? And then happiness is subjective, you know. Taking up, in this sense, the concepts of Daniel Kahneman, Israeli psychologist and Nobel Prize for Economics in 2002, who undermined the neoclassical paradigm of GDP, proposing an approach aimed at measuring happiness of the citizen and opening the new chapter of the “Economics of Happiness”, in a community like that of Naples I think it is necessary abandon the GDP as an exclusive parameter reference point of wealth and consider its coupling to Fil (Gross National Happiness), in other words the enhancement of the state of well-being experienced by the population.

Traditional studies have so far let it be understood that the healthiest economies, i.e. those where the pleasure of living there is highest, are those where the per capita GDP is highest. If that were the case, the average American should be more satisfied with his life than the average European, the tedesco average more satisfied than the average Italian, the average Sondriese more than the average Neapolitan, while the average Chinese and Indian should be strongly demotivated for their way of life. The Bhutana country among the poorest in the world (excluding African countries) and with a very low per capita GDP, should therefore have a population made up of unhappy and frustrated. But those who have visited it say that this is not the case. It seems that – even without cars, fashionable clothes and, in some cases, even electric lights – the average Bhutanese is, in spite of everything, happy and satisfied of his life.

Perhaps it is the lack of reference models (television has only been operating for about twenty years) or perhaps it is a greater popular wisdom linked to educational and religious criteria. However, it must be recognized that the pursuit of happiness is not only linked to production and the possession of goods (consequence of a greater ability to purchase and circulate money), but also to the way in which the country’s wealth is used.

Read Also “Pelato di m…., I eat your heart”: a one-match disqualification and a 5,000-euro fine for Landucci for insulting Spalletti

The indicators exist and are sufficiently reliable to understand and measure the quality of life of a population and its well-being: the mortality infantilethe incidence of various diseases, life expectancy, air quality, education, the safety. But there are some parameters that are difficult to objectify. Think of the richness of social relationships or of happiness as a mental and emotional condition related to the perception of Pleasure which includes joy on the one hand and contentment on the other; and the key concept of knowing how to feel satisfied with what good (even little) we have available. All factors which, in my city, are amplified by a combination of genetics and environment.

As Erri De Luca repeated: “In the next statistics (on the quality of life) eliminate Naples, it’s too off the chartsexaggerated, in order to be able to measure it”.

Indeed, the happiness of a city that has been waiting for this result for over 30 years (but which in any case manages to demonstrate even with the victory of a “simple” Italian Cup) cannot be detected by any edonometer (the device that measures happiness in various countries of the world). Today we are the richest (in happiness) in the world. And this, as acknowledged in my latest book (out May 5th) At school at De Laurentiis (Ultra Edizioni), also thanks to the president.