CREMONA

Napoli jumped alone to the top of the Serie A standings thanks to the external success, 4-1, against a courageous Cremonese. At the «Zini» Spalletti made all the changes and found the best blue team during the race in progress. It is Politano, Simeone, Lozano and Olivera to extinguish the hopes of the locals who after the momentary 1-1 of Dessers have dreamed big for about half an hour. The Neapolitans close to the lead after less than two minutes, when Rrahmani intercepts and arrogantly advances ball and chain by jumping a man and entering the area, but his right neck hits the crossbar in full and then goes out on the bottom. Alvini’s men react and on 10 ‘they hit a post with Zanimacchia at the end of an action spoiled in any case by an initial offside by Afena-Gyan. At 24 ‘Kvaratskhelia touches one of the first balls of his game, enters the area and is hit by Bianchetti: the referee awards the penalty. Politano shows up from the spot, displacing Radu. In the second half, after less than a minute, Raspadori receives the ball to the limit and kicks finding Radu’s gloves, then good at repeating himself on Anguissa’s tap-in attempt. From the possible 2-0, the grigiorossi find equal a few moments later. Ascacibar advances and tries a left that is deflected, with the conclusion that turns into a perfect assist for Dessers, who slips Meret with his right foot from two steps, signing his first goal in Italy. The pace rises dramatically and the Campania region, after several minutes in difficulty, are close to the new advantage in the 10 ‘when Raspadori creates space to the limit and enters the area on the right, warming the fists of an attentive Radu. The newly promoted player holds the field well but Spalletti’s men scored the 2-1 in the 31st minute. Mario Rui puts a ball cut from the left that goes around the defense, finding Simeone’s head beating Radu. The hosts try everything but in full recovery they are punished first by Lozano and then by Olivera. –