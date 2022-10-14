Home Sports Naples, the solitary summit is sweet with four babà alla Cremonese
Sports

Naples, the solitary summit is sweet with four babà alla Cremonese

by admin

Spalletti’s team does not give up and overwhelms the grigiorossi with a poker Escape evidence of the Neapolitans who take advantage of Atalanta’s half misstep

CREMONA

Napoli jumped alone to the top of the Serie A standings thanks to the external success, 4-1, against a courageous Cremonese. At the «Zini» Spalletti made all the changes and found the best blue team during the race in progress. It is Politano, Simeone, Lozano and Olivera to extinguish the hopes of the locals who after the momentary 1-1 of Dessers have dreamed big for about half an hour. The Neapolitans close to the lead after less than two minutes, when Rrahmani intercepts and arrogantly advances ball and chain by jumping a man and entering the area, but his right neck hits the crossbar in full and then goes out on the bottom. Alvini’s men react and on 10 ‘they hit a post with Zanimacchia at the end of an action spoiled in any case by an initial offside by Afena-Gyan. At 24 ‘Kvaratskhelia touches one of the first balls of his game, enters the area and is hit by Bianchetti: the referee awards the penalty. Politano shows up from the spot, displacing Radu. In the second half, after less than a minute, Raspadori receives the ball to the limit and kicks finding Radu’s gloves, then good at repeating himself on Anguissa’s tap-in attempt. From the possible 2-0, the grigiorossi find equal a few moments later. Ascacibar advances and tries a left that is deflected, with the conclusion that turns into a perfect assist for Dessers, who slips Meret with his right foot from two steps, signing his first goal in Italy. The pace rises dramatically and the Campania region, after several minutes in difficulty, are close to the new advantage in the 10 ‘when Raspadori creates space to the limit and enters the area on the right, warming the fists of an attentive Radu. The newly promoted player holds the field well but Spalletti’s men scored the 2-1 in the 31st minute. Mario Rui puts a ball cut from the left that goes around the defense, finding Simeone’s head beating Radu. The hosts try everything but in full recovery they are punished first by Lozano and then by Olivera. –

See also  Dazn-Tim: Serie A soon also on Sky

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Guo Ailun 16+9+6 Zhao Jiwei 5 three-pointers, Lifu...

Pioli: ‘Three incredible years of AC Milan. Maldini...

Manchester City vs Liverpool: Who’s most likely to...

Bertram, Saturday evening the challenge with Pesaro Presale...

The Guangdong team in the second round of...

Europa Comprehensive:Arsenal, Manchester United narrowly beat five teams...

Allegri on Juve: “Retirement is not a punishment,...

Zhang Ning 20 points, 8 rebounds, 6 breaks,...

Juve, how to build a winning cycle and...

Inter shut down Barcelona and qualification is one...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy