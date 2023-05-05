Naples, the team bus leaves the airport amidst the chorus of fans – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) The Napoli football bus has left the Grazzanise military airport surrounded by the enthusiasm of the fans. Hundreds had gathered in front of the gates to greet the team returning from Udine, but many players left Grazzanise with their own vehicles, taxis or minivans, thus without meeting the Azzurri supporters. The bus then arrived at Castel Volturno, where the headquarters of the SSC Napoli sports center are located. (LaPresse)