Naples, the two seasons in Serie C1 — Sportellate.it

Napoli’s two picturesque seasons in Serie C1 between 2004 and 2006.

«D12, D12, D12…permission, sorry…D12, D12…sorry…ah here it is!». The shirt is that of great occasions, taken out of the drawer just before going out, together with the blue scarf with the words “Forza Napoli”: “André Cruz – 6” can be read on the back. «I thought we were less today, you know?”. «Oh yes of course, it’s the first I know, but it’s still Serie C1″. The seatmate adjusts his hat on his head, probably hoping not to have another interaction. «After all, where is this Citadel?”. «Ah, Venetia». The man in the hat starts unwrapping a sandwich. «They look a bit like Turin, don’t you think? It feels a bit like being still in A». No response from under the visor.

“By the way, did you hear? The first training they say there weren’t even balls! A friend of mine told me that he went to buy them Montervino together with Montesanto ». «Oh yes, it wasn’t obvious that they would remain after the bankruptcy, I say so too». The loudspeakers of the stadium broadcast “Calma e Sangue Freddo” by Luca Dirisio. «Then I’m curious to see what Sosa will do. She’s really strong in the head. He even has to wear Maradona’s 10, a big responsibility”. The 45,000 who fill the San Paolo begin to roar. «Uh here they are! They are entering the field! The blue of the shirts is a bit dull, don’t you think? But, I have to say, it’s not bad without sponsors. Maybe it stays like this all year round”.

Jerseys, sponsors and iconography

Napoli arrives at the starting line for the 2004/05 Serie C1 season with a new technical sponsor, a new crest and no main sponsor. Legea had already designed and produced the kits for a Serie B season that was never played and with the bankruptcy the contract was clearly up in smoke. Then Kappa comes into play, making three kits for the Neapolitans. The first is blue, even if the color is criticized by many for being “too light blue”, which will then end up accompanying Napoli for many seasons, even after their return to Serie A. The second shirt is white, while the third is red. All very simple.

Robson Toledo in the away jersey. The other two also have the same design. (LaPresse)

The colors will also be maintained in the season 2005/06, even if a fourth shirt with blue and white stripes, Argentina style, will be added to the three uniforms already mentioned. A recurring design in the history of Naples. Even the coat of arms is a constant between the two seasons, or rather, a constant up to the present day. Basically it takes up the previous logo, which is the historic one of Napoli, but it is modernized and cleaned up of the writing. Only in 2004/05 does the inscription “Napoli Soccer” appear under the emblem. Yes, because “Società Sportiva Calcio Napoli” vanished together with the company that went bankrupt and the name chosen by Aurelio De Laurentiis to register the new club is precisely “Napoli Soccer”.

However, the highlight of Napoli’s aesthetics in Serie C are the sponsors that stand out on the players’ chests. And if you know De Laurentiis well enough, you already know what to expect. After seven days with an immaculate shirt, the first commercial logo appears on the blue kit in Napoli-Chieti 1-2. What does it advertise? A film with Jude Law – filmed entirely in digital, specifies the press of the time – distributed in Italy by De Laurentiis’ FilmAuro: Sky Captain. They will follow Christmas in Love, Love Manual and, in the following season, Crash-Physical Contact. Film sponsors will first be interspersed with the presence of the logo of Maurizio Zamparini’s supermarket chain, Mandi (which in Friulian means “hello”) and then replaced by the logo of theLethe water. Yes, the big red pataccone loved by young and old.

At least bizarre sponsor. (Francesco Cammarota)

Avellino-Naples, Serie C1 playoffs 2004/05

“What a coincidence! Did you come away too? But what were the chances of meeting?”. The sun beats down on the Partenio stadium in Avellino, it is now late June. “Do you remember? We were sitting near the first, with the Citadel. Funny that 3-3“. The choruses of Avellino and Neapolitans almost drown out the response of the man in the hat. “Come on, all in all this season hasn’t gone badly”.

In the first part of the season Napoli struggled fairly well, being close to the playoff zone during the Christmas holidays. The market made in a hurry, drawing from those who remained available in September, did not help, as did the almost nil athletic training. In January Gian Piero Ventura has been replaced by Eddie Reza, and the market has brought important names to the category. The comeback succeeds, even if in part, and Napoli concludes the regular season in third place, behind Rimini and Avellino. In the playoffs he beat Sambenedettese in the semifinals and in the final he met his fellow green-and-whites, whom he hadn’t managed to beat in the first leg or second leg in the league.

“Especially since January, true. I didn’t like Ventura, in my opinion he can’t coach higher than Serie B”. The teams are entering the field, the tension is palpable. The first leg ended 0-0, so everything will be played in Avellino. “He asked me who’s playing today? Sure, I’ll tell him right away”. Meanwhile, on the pitch, Reja shakes hands with Francesco Oddo. “Gianello; Bonomi, Giubilato, Accursi, Grava; Montervino, Montesanto; Mora, Pià, Capparella; Sosa”. The man in the hat thanks you. “We’ve seen worse this year, haven’t we?”

Ignazio Abate, Leandro Guerreiro and all the others

In the summer, with the bankruptcy, Napoli had inevitably lost all the players they had under contract in the previous season, in which they played in Serie B. The only ones who had decided to stay by signing a contract with the new Napoli Soccer were the two midfielders Montervino e Montesanto. Together with them, one of the first to espouse the Neapolitan cause was the Udinese ram Roberto Sosa, therefore dropped by two categories. However, there was little time to make the market and at the beginning even little money, so we automatically jumped on loans and various opportunities. Thus a rather heterogeneous troop, made up of eighteen-year-olds, appeared in Naples Ignatius Abbot e Nicola Pozzi on loan from Milan Emanuele Berrettoni – a presence in the Champions League with Lazio – the Reggina goalkeeper Emanuele Belardithe former Swedish international Corneliusson, Leandro Guerreiro – who will later become captain of Botafogo – and many others.

Maybe not everyone remembers it, but Ignazio Abate played for Napoli for one season.

In January 2005 the money is finally there and Pierpaolo Marino does big shopping: it’s coming Calaio, Gautieri, Pia e Jubilated among others. Together with them he also arrives quietly at the San Paolo Gianluca Grava. He will then become, like Calaiò, one of the pillars of Napoli which completes the ascent to Serie A. In the summer of 2006, other pieces of that team will arrive, such as love e Bogliacinobeyond Ruben Maldonado, the infamous footballer from Enrico Preziosi’s briefcase. It will come in January as well Ivan Trottaone appearance for Juventus in 1997.

As can be seen, in those two years of Serie C1 many faces passed through the Stadio San Paolo. From the realization point of view, Sosa and Calaiò took the cover, but there are several players who have remained in the memory of the fans, for the most varied reasons. From Grava, who is still in Naples today as manager of the youth sector, to Corneliusson, who is now the coach of crossfit in Sweden, passing through Claudius Terzi who only stopped playing football last year, or Robson Toledo who still runs after a ball in a Second Category team from Latina. However, their efforts are not enough to immediately bring Napoli back to Serie B. The play-offs are won by Avellinothan at Partenio it imposes itself measuring for 2-1.

Naples-Perugia, Serie C1 2005/06

“What are you doing tomorrow at the end?”. One of the first real heat envelops the Stadio San Paolo, which is overflowing with fans. “Not a bad program for Easter. Let’s hope they let us have a nice Easter too”. He points his finger towards the pitch, where there are eleven blue and eleven red shirts. The second ones are worn by the Perugia players. “So far it’s been lucky to sit close, who would have said that after Avellino”. The 70,000 fans present make an infernal noise, the chants reverberate in the stadium. “True, we were sitting upside down, but since the goal1-2 of Sosa we reversed. That was the problem”. The referee blows the whistle to start. “Let’s try to win it today, I don’t think I can handle another one.”

Napoli, who was burned by the defeat in the playoffs of the previous year, in 2005/06 they are the team to beat. In the first part of the season a bizarre challenge for first place takes place between the Neapolitans and the Sangiovannese, but the Tuscans soon break away, as will also Frosinone, who had tried to take the role of challenger. Despite a slowdown in early 2006 Napoli arrives on the eve of Easter with the possibility of winning the group three days in advancedriven by the goals ofArcher Calaio.

“Chieti scored! Chieti scored!”. About thirty heads turn from the rows in front. “I swear! The one over there has a radio. Frosinone is losing”. They embrace. The cap pops off. The embrace also extends to the rows above and below. Someone throws confetti made from the match schedule. “But a goal should be scored to stay calm”.

“THE ARCHER! THE ARCHER! Come here! Embrace me!” The stadium has exploded, the blue flags waving make the stands look like the stormy sea. “I was right to buy his shirt”. From behind come pats on the shoulders and back, there are those who hug each other and those who are already crying. Capparella’s goal in the second half will only serve to seal the result. “Do you realize we’re going back to Serie B? You realize? No more Sangiovannese, Cittadella or other teams that we don’t even know where they come from”. After another twenty minutes, in which it was written in the stars that Perugia would never score, the referee blows the whistle. Napoli is in Serie B.

Everyone cries and hugs, on the pitch and in the stands. the pampas Sosa stands in capopopolo, astride the crossbar, guiding the joy of teammates and fans. Reja is thrown into the air by his players. De Laurentiis decided to keep him after the defeat in the playoff final the previous year and the choice paid off. Rejoicing and moving in the middle of the field are Montervino and Montesanto, who were there when there wasn’t a team, there’s Calaiò who also scored that day and is starting to be top scorer, there’s the young Luigi Vitale together with Gaetano Fontana, who has already done 36 years. All united, together with the fans, in an enormous liberation and relief: the nightmare of Serie C1 is finally over.

Perhaps the most iconic photo of Napoli’s two years of Serie C1.

Epilogue

“But you are…” The firecrackers explode in the distance, closer, however, the horns and the chants of the fans resound. “Oh yes, long time no see. Are you still a season ticket holder in the same place?” They are interrupted by a group of boys singing and celebrating. “No, today I was on the other side instead, with the children. It’s already the second year that I’ve taken them to the stadium”. A car goes by, a boy comes out of the window in a Napoli shirt and a big flag that waves following the movement of the car. “But do you remember that time? I think it was the first time we met. 3-3 it was over, right? Just think, we played against the Cittadella”. Fireworks start to be heard and seen quite close by, illuminating the roofs of cars and people’s faces. “And do you still have that hat? You have to change it I think, you need one with the 3 instead of the 2 inside the championship“.