Naples, Thiago Motta among De Laurentiis’ favorites for after Spalletti

In the roundup of eligible candidates for the success of Luciano Spallettithe name of Thiago Motta it is one of the most popular. If only because his Bologna will be Napoli’s next opponent. Next Sunday. A passing of the baton? It’s too early to tell, yet the work done in Bologna was undoubtedly excellent. Since his first victory at the helm of President Saputo’s team, Thiago Motta has collected 43 points in this championship, less only than Naples, Inter, Lazio and Juventus. 1.47 instead the average points, very respectable. The game system adopted, 433sine qua non to get to Naples, and the international profile, gained during his career as a player, they put him in the first places among the welcome coaches. Of course, then there are the others, not least, Luis Enrique, Sergio Conceicao, Italian. All apparently in the running, to replace the most loved and successful so far. Luciano Spalletti, at the start even if in the heart and from today also on the skin he will carry forever the memory of two extraordinary years.