Naples, three teenagers on a scooter (in the opposite direction) run over a carabiniere who wanted to stop them

They were three on a scooter, all without helmets. They were traveling against traffic. Driving a 15-year-old boy without a driving license. With him two little girls, both 14 years old. They were driving along one of the roads surrounding Largo Ferrandina in Naples at high speed when they were noticed by the carabinieri. Especially for the danger of accidents they were causing.

The halt of the military The military has imposed a halt to the scooter. But the 15-year-old who was driving, instead of stopping, accelerated further to his motorcycle and forced the block. In an attempt to escape, the teenager ran over one of the carabinieri and then the three aboard the scooter fell to the ground. Meanwhile another carabiniere managed to block the three boys.

The complaint The young man driving was reported for driving without a helmet, without a license and against traffic. The three boys were then entrusted to their parents. The carabinieri was rescued and treated: for him some minor trauma healed in three days.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

