Precautionary measures and a stay ban for three Napoli ultras identified as responsible for an attack suffered by a Dutch fan in Naples last October 11, on the eve of Napoli-Ajax in the Champions League. Last night, the Digos carried out an order “application of the precautionary measure of the prohibition of residence” for three ultras belonging respectively to the groups of Curva A: “Rione Sanità”, “Mastiffs” and “Masseria”, as they were considered serious suspects of the crime of criminal association as well as, in competition, of carrying weapons and aggravated injuries. For the three in question, a 23-year-old and two 37-year-olds, the Quaestor issued as many Daspos of at least 5 years.
The facts
The evening before the match, the victim, chased by a group of fans, attempted to take refuge in a bar in via dei Tribunali but was overtaken and dragged out by some of the three suspects who then kicked, punched and kicked her a cutting weapon.
Other measures
Furthermore, the Digos has implemented a personal, local and IT search decree issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against a further nine subjects, all belonging to the “Masseria” ultra group, investigated, in collaboration with the recipients of the measures, of the attack on the fan Dutch.
December 16 – 12:42
