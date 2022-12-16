Precautionary measures and a stay ban for three Napoli ultras identified as responsible for an attack suffered by a Dutch fan in Naples last October 11, on the eve of Napoli-Ajax in the Champions League. Last night, the Digos carried out an order “application of the precautionary measure of the prohibition of residence” for three ultras belonging respectively to the groups of Curva A: “Rione Sanità”, “Mastiffs” and “Masseria”, as they were considered serious suspects of the crime of criminal association as well as, in competition, of carrying weapons and aggravated injuries. For the three in question, a 23-year-old and two 37-year-olds, the Quaestor issued as many Daspos of at least 5 years.