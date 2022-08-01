Naples, 1 August 2022 – A goalkeeper problem at home Napoli exists and the confirmation, if ever there was still a need, came in the friendly against Majorcaalso decided by an error of Alex Meret.

Renewal frozen

An uncertainty, not the first in recent months, which paved the way for the network of Raillo who fixed the result on the final 1-1 after that Osimhen, in the first half, he had opened the dance from the spot. In cases of this kind, the cross is never thrown at the only extreme defender, who plays the only role in football in which there is no room for any error: especially if the aforementioned error is revealed in a match that does not even will appear in the annals. The case of the Friulian, however, is much more complex and has its origins perhaps long before the ‘duck’ (the so important one) of Empoli: to be precise since on the bench of the Napoli he sat Luciano Spalletti, who prefers another type of goalkeeper. The point is, it’s not just foot skills in the eye of the storm now Meret, notoriously not exactly the main dish of the house: the Friulian has lost confidence in himself and he is first and foremost to pay the consequences. Hence the – perhaps definitive – braking on the renewal front, despite to seal the extension up to 2027 only the signatures were missing and then the entry into the list of transferable on the market: to the delight of the person concerned, who can’t wait to change scenery to try to break this sort of spell that seems to have hit one of the prospects most interesting Italians of the role. In fact, there is no shortage of suitors, with in particular Leicester e Torino at the window, but first the Napoli must give to Spalletti a new goalkeeper: possibly this time more responsive to requests.

The alternative

The main suspect remains Kepa Arrizabalagawhich in turn seeks redemption after a not-so-exciting parenthesis Chelseaclub that among other things would take on the 75% salary: the formula would be that of the loan and the good week to speed up the practice could be the one in progress. At that point the Napoli would free Meret and then sling on a reliable vice: all the tracks lead to Salvatore Sirigu, still released and practically ‘frozen’ waiting for a level call. The one they are waiting for, with reversed roads, too Meret e Kepathe former prodigies of the poles who dream of their own revenge after not exactly memorable years.

