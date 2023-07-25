Naples, turn in the yellow of the pizza maker who died in via Duomo: cell phone found

Something more than an impromptu track. Something more than a neutral exhibit, just enough to keep alive the hope of finding a possible interpretation of yellow. It is a cell phone that reappears after the first months of research, which was recently handed over to the investigators. It may contain contacts and clues that can explain what happened a a 28 year old boy.

A possible turning point related to the death of Eduardo Granatothe pizza chef found dead on 25 January in the entrance hall of a historic building in via Duomo, in circumstances that – it is worth repeating – appear decidedly mysterious. A story on which the Naples prosecutor’s office has decided to turn on an investigative beacon, with a file for suicide instigation, faced with a series of unclear aspects that did not allow the investigation to be closed. A death that is hard to dismiss as a suicide.

But let’s try to tell this story starting from the end, from the last new element: Eduardo Granato’s mobile phone was handed over to the investigators, thanks to the defensive work of the Neapolitan criminal lawyer Louis Ferrandinowho assists the family of Granato and is engaged in the search for the truth together with the analysts of theManisco agency.

It is a fairly old cell phone model, which the 28-year-old pizza chef had used up until a few months before his death and which he had set aside due to the screen breaking. A neutral exhibit, which could contain decisive information to clarify some circumstances related to the death of the 28-year-old. And it is in this scenario that the lawyer Ferrandino discovered the presence of Eduardo’s historic cell phone, and then handed it over to the judicial authority. And the second mobile, after the one found next to the 28-year-old’s body, an instrument at this point destined to be sounded. It had been set aside, today it is in the hands of the prosecutor Vincent Marra, who decided to keep a file on Eduardo’s death open.

But let’s go over the salient points of this story. Let’s go back to last January 25, when Eduardo Granato goes to dinner with Valerio, his lifelong friend and with another acquaintance. He is 28 years old, grew up in via Tasso, graduated from the hotel school, is a pizza maker. He is happy with his work, he has been hired for some time Sorbillo pizzeria in piazza Trieste and Trento, he is looking for a place to start his own business to develop his talent as a chef. Very close to the two sisters, to his girlfriend (with whom he lives). Let’s go back to the last hours of life. After dinner, his friend takes him by car to piazza Trieste e Trento, but Eduardo – once alone – does not continue in via Tarsia. He is found a few hours later, dead in a building in via Duomo, which can only be accessed by knocking on the intercom, using a key or a code. He would have fallen from the fourth floor, he was without his shoes, which were untied. Not secondary detail, which emerged from the investigations: there are no contacts between Eduardo and the tenants of the building in which he was found dead. How did he get into that building? Who led him to that building? In the new mobile phone, you are looking for unpublished contacts that have escaped (perhaps) maybe.

Read the full article

on Il Mattino

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

