Since Serie A returned to being made up of 20 teams, the team that finished at the top of the first leg has always dominated until the last matchday, except 4 times

Il Napoli he graduated (with a few rounds in advance) “Winter Champion” for the 6th time in the history of the Serie A championship single group. The Azzurri had finished leading the first round for the last time in 2017-18season in which the tricolor conquered him, then, the Juventus.

The 50 points with which Spalletti’s team finished the first part of this tournament at the top do not represent the absolute record in this respect [CLICCA PER LEGGERE L’ELENCO COMPLETO].

According to historical statistics, the chances for Napoli to be able to win the scudetto are just under 70%, but if we consider the seasons from 2004-05 (i.e. those with 20 teams in Serie A and 3 points per win), the chances they rise to 79%. If we then evaluate the times in which a team closed the first round with at least 50 points, then the probabilities rise to… 100%.

The only 4 times that the team that won the winter title have failed to top the table since 2004-05 were in 2015-16, 2017-18, 2020-21 e 2021-22. The last team to have won the scudetto after winning the first round was Juventus in the 2019-20.

– 55 times up 84 [cioé nel 65% dei casi] the team that finished the first round alone at the top of the standings it then closed the final ranking in first place See also One month countdown to the National Games, you must know about the "torch relay" | National Games | Countdown-Xi'an News_China Business News

– 62 times up 91 [cioé nel 68% dei casi] the team that ended the first round at the top of the standings then closed the final standings in first place

– 15 times up 19 [cioé nel 79% dei casi] the team that finished the first leg at the top of the table since 2004-05 then closed the final standings in first place

– 5 times up 5 [cioé nel 100% dei casi] the team that finished the first round with at least 50 points at the top of the standings then always closed the final standings in first place

January 22 – 11.13pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

