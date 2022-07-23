Home Sports Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser: the video is viral
Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser: the video is viral

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser: the video is viral

Naples, 23 July 2022 – One blow, then another and yet another one until the soda machine is shattered. A gunman with the heavy cast iron grill of a manholepresumably uprooted shortly before, in the middle of the night he distributed a vending machine for drinks in the central square of the town, but the cameras record everything and the video it becomes viral in a few hours. Happens to San Giuseppe Vesuviano, in the Neapolitan area.

The facts are disclosed by the vending machine operator himself, who sent the video to Francesco Emilio Borrellithe Campania regional councilor of Europa Verde who for some time has been denouncing episodes of violence, vandalism or incivility by publishing on his social channels the videos and reports that come to him from citizens.

In this case we see the man, in a T-shirt and Bermuda shorts, enter the room where various vending machines are placed and rage against one: the hits several times and then throws the grid, after taking a run. Then, after having smashed it, he leaves, leaving behind him damage and devastation but also the images that have taken him back.

“We wonder how it is possible that in the main square of a large municipality, such as San Giuseppe Vesuviano, no one noticed what was happening by promptly alerting the police”, says Borrelli, according to whom it is “once again the sign of the need for intensify checks in our streets, now left at the mercy of vandals, criminals, criminals and violent people. It is not possible that the sacrifices of those who with difficulty manage to set up abusiness are destroyed by the first scoundrel on duty. We ask the police that the perpetrator of this gesture is promptly identified so that you pay for the damage clerk. No penalty for vandals and devastators “.

