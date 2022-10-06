The absence of the Nigerian did not make itself felt that much, thanks to the excellent performance of Cholito and the former Sassuolo. Now for Spalletti there will be a “problem” of abundance in attack. And the number nine could also start, filling the Neapolitan coffers

Three is the (im) perfect number because having three central strikers like Osimhen, Raspadori and Simeone is certainly an added value for any team but in the same way a competition like this can also open to inscrutable market prospects.

two-zero market — Given that Cholito has shown an innate sense of goal and that Raspadori is growing exponentially, obviously all eyes are on the Nigerian – absent in recent weeks and not particularly regretful. That’s why next summer could be an important crossroads for Osimhen’s career, and not just for the fact that the Africa Cup of Nations will be played. Napoli has shown to be sensitive to offers of over 100 million for the Nigerian and then who knows that Osimhen will not end up on the market if the situation ahead will evolve as no one perhaps expected.

present and future — Yes, because Raspadori had been taken – in reality – to play behind Osimhen in the 4-2-3-1 but then he rediscovered himself as a false nine as in the national team with great results while Simeone from a simple alternative to the Nigerian became a capable striker. not to make him regret it and to be decisive (like in Milan against the Rossoneri). Osimhen is therefore the present of Napoli’s attack – and is about to return to disposal perhaps already with Cremonese – but he is no longer the only offensive reference in Spalletti’s maneuver. Therefore, with this attack, Napoli is an authoritative candidate for the Scudetto and also to be the queen of the 2023 market by showing one of its precious pieces. The English sirens have already sounded for some time for Osimhen, with United compulsed by Mendes on the occasion of the negotiation to bring Ronaldo to Naples. In Manchester they were interested and Osimhen’s performance against Liverpool in the Champions League made everyone stand up in the Premier League. See also "NATO will stay away from the conflict. Nobody wants a nuclear war" - breaking latest news

abundance and “problems” — Now obviously it is very early to talk about what will happen and in close proximity, with Osimhen who will be available again, the only problem for Spalletti will be that of abundance. Certainly Lucianone will not mind this. Time will then tell if three will be the perfect number or if between the two “quarrels” (Raspadori and Simeone) the third (Osimhen) will go away.

