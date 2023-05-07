Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Hosts win in first Serie A game since title win

Victor Osimhen has scored 28 goals in 35 appearances for Napoli this season

Victor Osimhen missed one penalty but scored another to give Napoli a narrow win over Fiorentina in their first home match since winning the Serie A title.

Osimhen found the net with a 74th-minute penalty after Nicolas Gonzalez fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the penalty area.

Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano had saved the forward’s spot-kick in the 48th minute.

Napoli won a first Scudetto in 33 years on Sunday after a draw with Udinese.

And they were given a guard of hour from the Fiorentina players ahead of kick-off at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

At 64, Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti – who twice won the Coppa Italia with Roma – is the oldest manager to win Serie A

Napoli’s previous two titles came in the days of Argentina legend Maradona, after whom their stadium is now named, in 1987 and 1990