Home » Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Hosts win in first Serie A game since title win
Sports

Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Hosts win in first Serie A game since title win

by admin
Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Hosts win in first Serie A game since title win
Victor Osimhen has scored 28 goals in 35 appearances for Napoli this season

Victor Osimhen missed one penalty but scored another to give Napoli a narrow win over Fiorentina in their first home match since winning the Serie A title.

Osimhen found the net with a 74th-minute penalty after Nicolas Gonzalez fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the penalty area.

Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano had saved the forward’s spot-kick in the 48th minute.

Napoli won a first Scudetto in 33 years on Sunday after a draw with Udinese.

And they were given a guard of hour from the Fiorentina players ahead of kick-off at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Napoli players are given a guard of honour
At 64, Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti – who twice won the Coppa Italia with Roma – is the oldest manager to win Serie A
Napoli fans display the number three in the stands
Napoli’s previous two titles came in the days of Argentina legend Maradona, after whom their stadium is now named, in 1987 and 1990

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 95Gollini
  • 22of Lorenzo
  • 55Østigård
  • 3Kim Min-jae
  • 17Olivera
  • 99Zambo Anguissa
  • 4DemmeSubstituted forLobotkaat 45′minutes
  • 7DiamondSubstituted forZerbinat 84′minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forKvaratskheliaat 45′minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 78′minutes
  • 81RaspadoriSubstituted forZielinskiat 45′minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 12Marfella
  • 13Rahman
  • 18Simeone
  • 19Bereszynski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31The Zedas
  • 68Lobotka
  • 70Gaetano
  • 77Kvaratskhelia
  • 91Ndombele

Fiorentina

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Terracciano
  • 2Cordeiro dos SantosSubstituted forComeat 45′minutes
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 98of the Saints of Paul
  • 15Terzic
  • 34He lovedSubstituted forKouameat 76′minutes
  • 32DuncanSubstituted forMandrakeat 67′minutes
  • 22González
  • 5BonaventureSubstituted forCastrovilleat 66′minutes
  • 33SubtleSubstituted forSaponaraat 76′minutes
  • 7Jovic

Substitutes

  • 3Biraghi
  • 8Saponara
  • 10Castroville
  • 11Iconic
  • 16Ranieri
  • 23Come
  • 31Cerofolins
  • 38Mandrake
  • 42Bianco
  • 51Vannucchi
  • 72Barak
  • 77Broccoli
  • 99Kouame

Live Text

See also  Alleghe, it's a Saturday of fire Here comes the leaders Valdifiemme

You may also like

Hagag after winning points in the quarterfinals of...

Return to record competition for Halba Diouf, transgender...

Lyon make an incredible comeback to beat Montpellier

Lyon 5-4 Montpellier: Alexandre Lacazette scores 100th-minute penalty

Defender Petrášek helped Częstochowa to their first Polish...

Steirer Nüßle triumphs at the Vienna Open

Russell: At the Timberwolves I felt limited, at...

Pulisic is back in AC Milan’s sights

Shirine Boukli in silver, Blandine Pont fails in...

report those responsible – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy