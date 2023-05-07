Napoli 1-0 Fiorentina: Hosts win in first Serie A game since title win

Victor Osimhen missed one penalty but scored another to give Napoli a narrow win over Fiorentina in their first home match since winning the Serie A title.
Osimhen found the net with a 74th-minute penalty after Nicolas Gonzalez fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the penalty area.
Fiorentina keeper Pietro Terracciano had saved the forward’s spot-kick in the 48th minute.
Napoli won a first Scudetto in 33 years on Sunday after a draw with Udinese.
And they were given a guard of hour from the Fiorentina players ahead of kick-off at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-3-3
- 95Gollini
- 22of Lorenzo
- 55Østigård
- 3Kim Min-jae
- 17Olivera
- 99Zambo Anguissa
- 4DemmeSubstituted forLobotkaat 45′minutes
- 7DiamondSubstituted forZerbinat 84′minutes
- 11LozanoSubstituted forKvaratskheliaat 45′minutes
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forSimeoneat 78′minutes
- 81RaspadoriSubstituted forZielinskiat 45′minutes
Substitutes
- 1Meret
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 12Marfella
- 13Rahman
- 18Simeone
- 19Bereszynski
- 20Zielinski
- 21Politano
- 23Zerbin
- 31The Zedas
- 68Lobotka
- 70Gaetano
- 77Kvaratskhelia
- 91Ndombele
Fiorentina
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Terracciano
- 2Cordeiro dos SantosSubstituted forComeat 45′minutes
- 4Milenkovic
- 98of the Saints of Paul
- 15Terzic
- 34He lovedSubstituted forKouameat 76′minutes
- 32DuncanSubstituted forMandrakeat 67′minutes
- 22González
- 5BonaventureSubstituted forCastrovilleat 66′minutes
- 33SubtleSubstituted forSaponaraat 76′minutes
- 7Jovic
Substitutes
- 3Biraghi
- 8Saponara
- 10Castroville
- 11Iconic
- 16Ranieri
- 23Come
- 31Cerofolins
- 38Mandrake
- 42Bianco
- 51Vannucchi
- 72Barak
- 77Broccoli
- 99Kouame
Live Text
-
Match ends, Napoli 1, Fiorentina 0.
-
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Fiorentina 0.
-
Attempt missed. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
-
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
-
Attempt missed. Nicolás González (Fiorentina) header from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksa Terzic with a cross.
-
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
-
Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina).
-
Alessio Zerbin (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
-
Attempt missed. Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luka Jovic with a through ball.
-
Aleksa Terzic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
-
Foul by Alessio Zerbin (Naples).
-
Substitution, Naples. Alessio Zerbin replaces Eljif Elmas.
-
Foul by Riccardo Saponara (Fiorentina).
-
Eljif Elmas (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
-
Attempt blocked. Christian Kouamé (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Jovic.
-
Attempt missed. Nicolás González (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti.
-
Hand ball by Rolando Mandragora (Fiorentina).
-
Attempt blocked. Aleksa Terzic (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora.
-
Substitution, Naples. Giovanni Simeone replaces Victor Osimhen.
-
Nicolás González (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.