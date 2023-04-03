Milan entered the match much better, as confirmed by the opening goal in the 17th minute. Díaz first got rid of the defender with a nice technical finesse and then encouraged Leao to score with a precise penetrating pass. The Portuguese did not disdain his offer and expertly lobbed goalkeeper Meret. Díaz himself took care of the second goal for the “Rossoneri” in the next eight minutes, when he found the ball in the box and hung it under the crossbar. Napoli conceded twice in the opening 25 minutes of a league match for the first time since August 2019.

The home team entered the second half better, but even so, in the 59th minute, after Tonali’s excellent work in the middle of the field, Milan were happy for the third time. Leao added his second goal in the match. Less than 10 minutes later, Saelemaekers reminded us of the man the Napoli stadium is named after – Diego Maradona – when he weaved through the Napoli defense to add AC’s fourth goal.

Tonight’s clash was the first of three April matches between the two clubs: Milan host Napoli at the San Siro in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final in 10 days’ time, followed by the second leg in Napoli six days later. The leader of the league scoring table Osimhen should return to the club from under Vesuvius in these matches after a muscle injury.

The reigning champions moved up to third place in the table, replacing their city rival Inter, who had lost three games in a row. Second Lazio won 2:0 in Monza today after goals from Pedro and Milinković-Savič. See also Amélie Oudéa-Castéra welcomes the decision of Le Graët, resigning from the presidency of the FFF

AS Roma defeated Sampdoria Genoa 3:0 at home. The visitors played almost the entire second half weakened after the dismissal of Jeison Murillo. Colombia international Murillo had to leave the field early in the 52nd minute after receiving a second yellow card, and the home team took advantage of the power play after five minutes when Wijnaldum headed in. Two minutes before the end, Dybala added the second goal for the home side after a foul by the goalkeeper Ravaglia from the penalty and completed the scoring with a “tight” shot from the first El Shaarawa.

After their fourth defeat in six games, Sampdoria is second to last, losing 10 points to the non-relegation positions.