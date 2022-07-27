Naples, 27 July 2022 – The level in the summer friendlies of the Napoli rises further and it is clear from the suffered 2-2 accrued a Castel di Sangro against theAdana Demirspor. And to think that the match had begun great for the Azzurri, who dominated in the first fraction without reaping the rewards (if not a crossbar of Rahman) and at the dawn of the second half they took the lead with Lozanofished from the usual excellent Kvaratskhelia. The same cannot be said of the other swimming faces Ostigard e Oliverawhich cause two penalties converted by Balotelli e Sari. In recovery he still thinks about it Lozano to avoid insult to his team by throwing the ball into the net after a carom in the area.

First half

Ready, go and Osimhen bags the ball with a nice lob at the suggestion of before Politano: the high flag of the offside, however, nullifies everything. At 15 ‘it is Rahman to graze the advantage when, always on the cue of Politano, but this time from the development of a free kick, from zero meters he sends the ball to the crossbar. At the stroke of half an hour the winger gets on his own and, having received the ball from a nice percussion of Anguissashoot the stars before the rhythms drop inexorably bringing the Napoli to often rely on long balls from the rear: a solution that does not like Spallettiwho scolded the new face several times Ostigard.

Second half

Speaking of new faces: the recovery begins with the predictable swirl of substitutions. Among the fresh grafts also appears Kvaratskheliawhich immediately sets up for By Lorenzo: Ozbir he is not surprised by the lash from the edge of the new captain of the Napoli. However, the goalkeeper must surrender in the 56th minute, when the Georgian always disguises himself as an assist man and fishes at the back post Lozano, which is not mistaken in sliding. Soon after Fabian Ruiz try to replenish the booty with a blow from the distance that touches the intersection of the poles. At 71 ‘he returns as protagonist Kvaratskheliawho jumps a man and shoots a right that Ozbir rejects with difficulty. The domain of the Napoli it stops shortly after when a misunderstanding between Ostigard e Meret cause a penalty that in the 74th minute is transformed by Balotelli. The blues are looking for a prompt reaction on the board Fabian-Kvaratskheliabut the guest keeper proves attentive: the same cannot be said of Oliverawhich causes the second penalty of the match, in turn made by Sari. Il Napoli he is not there and charges with his head down in the recovery, reaping the rewards in the 93rd minute, when Lozano bags after a carom in the area and signs the 2-2 definitive.

