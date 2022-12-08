The common thread of Naples is not interrupted. Keep winning even in friendly. Certainly Antalyaspor – mid-table team in the Turkish league – were not impossible opponents. But the Turks played in front of their fans and wanted to make a good impression and in fact they tried in every way not to lose. Instead, the Azzurri restarted from the concepts of the game by Spalpatti, demonstrating that all the interpreters understood. It ends 3-2 with two goals from Raspadori and goals from Politano, goals from Mehmedi and Ozmert for the Turks. But above all, the signals are comforting.

What an attack

—

The curiosity is in being able to see four forwards all together from the start. Osimhen, with Raspadori, Kvaratskhelia and Politano. The position is interesting, because with the last two wingers and the Nigerian centre-forward, the striker of our national team starts from left midfielder rather than under striker. In short, for lovers of numbers it is 4-3-3 even if in the movements it sometimes switches to 4-2-3-1. But what matters to Spalletti is the fluidity of his forwards’ movements, not their static positions. And so the excellent Jack shows that he is already on the ball. And only after 8 minutes he already scores. The blue is skilful and timely in taking advantage of Sari’s indecision on the right wing. From there he enters the area from a very angled position and finds goalkeeper Uysal in front of him who closes the mirror well but Jack’s right-footed shot gets stuck in the far top corner. Deadly for execution speed and precision. Shortly thereafter the doubling with a good left foot from Politano on which Uysal has several faults, given that the ball slips off his post. But even in this case movements count and Osimhen and Raspa are skilled in pressing to take the ball and pass it to Politano on the opposite side. There is time for another flash from Jack who hits the post with a left rebound. Then Politano gives the half-hour a bad scare when he badly puts his right foot on a turf and hurts his knee. He picks up a little sore and runs out of time. As for the others in defense in front of Meret, there are Zanoli and Mario Rui on the outside with captain Di Lorenzo in the center together with Ostigard, Lobotka and Elmas in the middle. For all a positive test, even if Kvara obviously has to find the best conditions. In the second half Spalletti immediately changed seven.