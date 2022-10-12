Frustalupi’s team comes close to a victory that has been missing in Europe since 2018. Then at 88 ‘the cold shower by the Dutch, outnumbered throughout the second half just like in the first leg

Napoli hoped for it all the way, touching a victory that has been missing in the Youth League for four years now (5-3 at the Red Star, November 2018). Then Leonardo Rossi was putting together his first appearances with the Milan shirt, which had snatched him just 14 years old from Rome, where the striker scored two goals per match. The number 9, in the meantime spent in Napoli in the summer, was about to give a historic success to Frustalupi’s team, reached by Ajax in the last 3 ‘. A 1-1 that leaves sensations certainly better than the five goals collected a week ago in the first leg, but also a great bitterness in the mouth. With today’s point, in fact, the Azzurri remain last in their group and are mathematically excluded from the second round: “Never thought about qualification – said Mazzarri’s former deputy after the blow in Amsterdam – they are from another planet”. Pity though. The victory was really one step away.

What a heart — Napoli, who returned to success in the league (3-0 over Bologna) as they had not done since the end of August, immediately attacked the Dutch, but in the 10th minute they were close to scoring with Gorter’s oversized header. . A few minutes later, however, here is the first blue ring with Russo breaking through on the left serving Rossi in the center. The tip, a few steps from the door, hits badly and Gioielli, in tow, shoots high. At 24 ‘reversed pair, with Gningue throwing Rossi. He ball in the middle for Russo, whose shot is easily blocked by De Graff. Napoli is there, so much so that at 29 ‘comes the advantage: Giannini on the left jumps his own marker with a delicious sombrero only to be landed by Sarfo. The referee has no doubts and points to the spot, with Rossi displacing the goalkeeper. At that point Ajax tries to react with their most dangerous player, Kalokoh, who jumps D’Avino kicking in the goal with a sure shot but finding a providential Pontilo on the line. At the end of the second half a sad dejà vu for the Dutch, who just like in the first leg remain in 10 (double yellow card for Gorter). See also Basketball, Meo Sacchetti is no longer the coach of the national team

Mockery — The recovery is fun, with many opportunities on both sides. In Naples Rossi and Iaccarino try, while Ajax plays the Muzambo card in the 62nd minute, devastating a week ago with his brace. The blues, however, do not suffer, on the contrary. They continue to create, until the 87th minute: Banel’s bank for Hato, who enters the area, jumps a couple of opponents and beats Turi with a great right-footed shot. A real joke for the Frustalupi boys, who suddenly find themselves one step away from elimination from the possible historic success. They do everything to avoid it, throwing themselves headlong near De Graff’s door. At 93 ‘the super opportunity that could have changed everything: corner, scrum and ball that happens between the feet of Acampa, who from an excellent position sends high over the crossbar. Nothing to do, Rossi and his teammates are left with only the first point after the previous three defeats.

12 October – 16:58

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

