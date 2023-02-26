Il Napoli conquers its twenty-first success in Serie A and hoisted himself again at +18 in the standings awaiting the challenge awaiting the most immediate rival for the Scudetto, namely Inter, who will face Bologna. Deserved victory and never in question that of the men led by Luciano Spalletti who actually finished the race in the first 28′ thanks to Ismajli’s own goalwith the Empoli defender panicking after a Zielinski cross served by Kvaratskhelia, and then with the usual Osimhenrapacious to collect a short rejected by the Vicar on the conclusion of the Georgian.

Sassuolo corsair in Lecce

Il Sassuolo conquers Lecce scoring in the crucial moment of the match, when the Giallorossi had deluded themselves that they could even win. In the first half the match is chess between two teams playing side by side. In the 3rd minute a sprint from Banda was stopped for a corner by Obiang who nearly scored his own goal. But Sassuolo, slowly, raises the center of gravity. Sensational opportunity to pass to 18′ when Henrique’s first break serves Bajrami who cuts well behind Gendrey, Falcone saves his with an effective output. Equilibrium reigned supreme until the 29th minute when Tressoldi headed in from a corner and devoured the 1-0 goal by missing the impact. THEThe first half ends goalless. In the second half Strefezza, Colombo and Oudin didn’t find the mirror and Lecce seemed more mobile. On the other hand, Sassuolo passes in the 20th minute. Berardi’s corner for Thorstvedt’s head, the ball deflected by Hjulmand and then online.