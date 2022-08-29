The restart of Milan

And we want to talk about Milan, happily winning (2-0) over the not irresistible Bologna? Same as above. After the hard-fought draw with Atalanta (1-1), severe judgments had rained down on the Rossoneri. “Something has jammed in the Italian champions” warned several newspapers. Defense not very careful, Leao and Tonali still out of shape, poor concentration. Criticisms almost all pertinent except for one particular: that Gasperini’s team, now also at the top, is not Fanfulla. And what a tie in Bergamo wasn’t that bad.

Only a week goes by and Milan are back on the shields. “A classy Milan”, “Milan takes off again” and away with the tango. From dust to the altar: yet it is still the same Milan with this golden boy, Charles De Ketelaere, on the right path to chain the hearts of the fans. Even for the blond, however, prudence does not hurt. Bologna is not Barcelona and the good Charles, author of a splendid assist for Leao, is not yet the prince of San Siro. Cala Trinchetto, said that old advertisement. Let’s wait maybe to see him in the derby, a more convincing test. Unfortunately, we desperately need to dream. It will be for the end of the holidays or for the electoral campaign that comes to life.

Naples under braking

We were talking about Napoli, which despite having had the opportunity to break away from the group, was unable to beat the Viola in Florence. After scoring 9 goals in two games, Spalletti’s team suddenly ran out of steam. In reality, despite braking, he did not play badly. We saw a good debut from Raspadori, an offside goal from Osimhen, a great desire to win but also a lot of imprecision. A fair draw, considering the good performance of the Viola. So? Why those long faces? The problem is that exaggerated expectations have also been created for Napoli. Both for new arrivals, all of a high level, and for that atmosphere of effervescence that smells of restart that surrounds the company. As shown by the can-can created by the unlikely hypothesis of Ronaldo’s arrival in Naples. “He wins alone,” Spalletti commented just to fuel the media cauldron. Beyond the economic and marketing aspects, a self-centered frozen food like Ronaldo, in Naples, is there like cabbages as a snack. In addition, if Manchester United wants to give him away, there will be some reason, besides the fact that he is 37 years old.

Juve that does not close

On the other hand, Juve’s draw (1-1) with Roma is particular. Do we want to be honest? Juventus should have won. Especially in the first half, where there was no match. If the bianconeri were wrong, it was not to close it.

And in fact Mourinho himself, who sees us for a long time, said that the first 45 minutes of Roma were “a horror to be ashamed of”. Of course, the bianconeri, after an hour at full throttle, disunited allowing the Giallorossi to save themselves. Thanks also to the double magic of Abraham and Dybala. However, in addition to the good performance of Vlahovic (on a free kick after 2 minutes) and Miretti in midfield, some interesting signs of recovery were seen. Allegri’s comment (“football invented it by the devil”) was amusing to emphasize that in the end, in a match, the devil, that is, chance, has a hand. The Juventus coach, who likes to be a “provocateur” to hide his flaws, is even right this time.