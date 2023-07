Garcia’s first Napoli opens the season with 6 goals at Anaune Val di Non. Politano scores the first goal of the season in the match broadcast by Sky Sport Calcio from a penalty, then the young Vergara doubles. In the second half all the performers change and Cioffi, Saco, Iaccarino and Olivera score. The Azzurri will be back on the field on 24 July against Spal (live on Sky Sport)

