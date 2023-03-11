Fourth game in a row without a win in the league, the third with zero goals. It’s not an easy time forAtalantabeaten 2-0 in Naples, but Gasperini he was satisfied with what his parents showed. “We played our game well, clearly defensively, we certainly could have done something more in the restarts but overall the team held up the field well – explained the coach after the match -. Then these matches travel on the details and that’s what brought the challenge in their favor and prevented us from achieving results. We did a lot of good things in the defensive phase, Napoli only had one chance on a ball we lost in the first half, then Napoli can attack. Going out we could have done better to make ourselves more dangerous, but this is a detail within a match that we were doing well.”

“Zapata is growing, we will play our chances until the end”

The Dea coach was also satisfied with the performance of his forwards: “Zapata’s performance was very positive – he added -. Out of attachment, self-sacrifice for the team, but not just him. Muriel is also finding a good fit. Even in the final match, even if the match was already lost, I had very positive responses from the players who represent the DNA of this team: they can also lose matches, but they have very specific characteristics and they must be passed on to the whole team. squad”. Finally on Atalanta’s hopes for the Champions League: “Now we have 12 games and we’ll take all our chances – he concluded -. If we are satisfied we will be able to say in the end, but I am satisfied with the attitude so far. In the last few weeks we have lost some points, but tonight too we have shown that we can play against the best in the league with dignity and courage. This is what I ask my team, in these last few games we can lay the foundations for a good ending. Hojlund? It was difficult to play against strong opponents, it’s not like they can always be decisive. Zapata certainly did better, but Hojlund remains a talent who can find it difficult at times. As well as Lookman: in the first part of the season they made a huge contribution to keeping the team on top.”