Napoli-Augsburg, Olivera: ‘The goal is to defend the Scudetto all together’

Directly from Castel di Sangrowhere the withdrawal of the is currently in progress Napoli waiting for the return A leagueMathias Olivera spoke to our microphones on the eve of the friendly match againstAugsburg: the goal for next season remains the same scudettothe imperative is work together to always improve.

Napoli, Olivera: “We want to do well against Augsburg, the fans are important”

Augsburg an important opponent, these are games that help you grow and understand the condition of Napoli as they prepare to face a return to Serie A

“Yes, we have already started training camp, it will be important for us to play a good game and continue working for the start of the season.”

Second year with this shirt, the first ended with the shield sewn on the chest. What is Naples for you?

“Everything is beautiful, from the team to the city. The fans who follow us at training are also very important to us and they will also do so at the stadium against Augsburg, they will be fundamental during the year”.

What is the recipe for defending the title?

“Continuing to work like we did last year, game after game and always all together, that’s the most important thing.”

Will it take the real “Garra”, typical of you Uruguayans?

“Yes, we’re all hungry to win and I think it’s fundamental for a team.”

Naples, Olivera: “It won’t be easy to repeat ourselves but we’ll all do it together”

There is a new coach at the helm this year: Rudi Garcia. Can you help us get to know him better?

“The coach always asks us to work and improve, it’s his idea and that of the technical staff who are made up of trained professionals”.

After a wonderful season like last one, what are your goals now?

“Definitely doing well, it will be difficult to win the Scudetto again but our main objective is to defend the title, working as we do every day”.

To conclude, are you better on the pitch or at Risk?

“(Laughs ed) Both of you, I’m ready if the coach needs a strategist”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

