The Napoli coach comments on the success over Cremonese and the advantage in the standings: “Let’s stay focused because we are aware that we are doing important things. Among the favorites in Europe? That’s not the case, let’s think match after match”. Osimhen’s attitudes improved: “he understood that it is useless to protest”. Elmas’ secret: “he’s always training strong” report cards

Thanks to the victory over the Cremonese, Napoli continues its unstoppable march to the top of the standings. Maradona’s success is another step towards the Scudetto but Luciano Spalletti preaches calm and great attention: “We are on track and our city, our fans and this opportunity to do important things keep us on track – he says – Everyone perceives it, indeed perhaps too much, given that in the first half we weren’t as calm in the ball lap as we usually are. We got a little nervous about some turnovers and it was more difficult. Then from there Cremonese used their tactics, with wide fifths, and made us lose energy having to defend against the many balls they put into our penalty area. In the second half then much better and when we got the ball moving with more order I applauded because that’s what we have to do, that’s our team”. A team that knows how to attack but also defend and sacrifice itself at the right moments: “Availability is total at this moment. We have professional footballers, good guys, they all train well and are all willing to spend some racing to help the team – he continues – They must be ready to destroy themselves on the field for a result because one result can make the difference. So we need this attitude here.” See also Salernitana, Gondo injured: in doubt for Lecce - Sport

“Our focus is on the pitch and on training” see also Napoli-Cremonese 3-0, goals and highlights Osimhen continues on its growth path and has also improved in attitudes and protests: “There are some things that shouldn’t interest us, which concern stuff that is different from what our attention should be, i.e. protests. Tonight there was an episode on which we could have had a different reaction, instead the boys all remained orderly. What the referee gives us is what we deserve, otherwise the players get nervous and go to think that they have had disadvantages. Instead we have to win games despite the things we find in the way. If one takes 20” to waste time, that’s 20” that never comes back to get the result. The match must be managed as we did”. A mention for Diamondscorer of the third goal and always ready whenever called upon: “The key is the way you train. Tomorrow morning we train and if those outside don’t develop a good training and don’t match the fatigue with those who played, it’s something we will miss in the next match. If they work hard in training, even hitting their partner, obviously within the limits, a high level training emerges and you get used to this high level, so as not to find surprises when we find opponents, especially in Europe or when play against the best in Italy”.

“Among the favorites in Europe? We go race after race” Now the Champions League is starting again and this Napoli can carve out a role for itself as a great protagonist in Europe too: “Yes, yes, I know what your game is. I know it well, I was little when it was done (laughs, ed). We have to play game by game. The fact that they make us think that we’ve already won, that there are things that will fall into place by themselves… No, they don’t. We think the way we want, through attention to detail the next day. We eat with the present, not with the future“. Kvaratskhelia celebrated in the best way the birthday: “Now there are groups, I’m in some group and yesterday after midnight the whole team wished him a happy birthday, without waiting for today. And this is the atmosphere in the team.”