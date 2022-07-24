Naples, 23 July 2022 – This time it’s really over: the reference is to the adventure at Napoli from Dries Mertens and the speaker is Aurelio De Laurentiiswho allowed himself a long chat to the microphones of Radio Kiss Kiss in which, needless to say, the market was the main theme.

Koulibaly and Ospina

Before even addressing the belgian’s painful key, the patron analyzes another weighty farewell: that of Kalidou Koulibaly. “I let him go to comply with a request from him, since he confided to me that he felt almost at the end of his career. I however told him that the destination Barcelona it was impossible because the Catalan club is not having a good time financially. Then the Chelsea and at that point it was impossible to say no. ” Of Lawrence he goes into the specifics of the long tug-of-war with a view to renewal that preceded the departure of the Senegalese. “I insisted for a month and a half that he extend his experience with us: I had put on the table a five-year period of 6.5 million net per season, for a total of approx 60 million gross. Nothing to do: she wanted to go away-glosses Of Lawrence – and when the goal is such an important club, which among other things plays in the most prestigious league in the world, there is not much to do “. David Ospina, quoted by the patron only between the lines in a broader discourse that touches the sense of belonging required of the players. “Whoever comes here must identify with this shirt: if you then see that at a certain point certain elements disappear and ask only for an increase in salary and then end up in semi-unknown tournaments then it is legitimate to feel bad about it. When I spoke of ‘vil currency’ I was referring precisely to these situations, but otherwise the Napoli is alive and well. “

Mertens

Then comes the fateful button (painful) Mertens. “I cannot exclude anyone from certain arguments that I am primarily a fan of this team: if I spend resources on players at the end of their career then I take them away from promising young players. Dries he would have wanted an annual renewal because he knows he is of a certain age: I had offered him 4 million gross and he refused. At this point we can only thank him for what he has given us over the years and greet him. The Napoli has already shown in the past that it knows how to survive illustrious starts which then gave way to winning cycles in the name of players who were unknown at the time: I give the proper names of Mertens e Koulibaly“.

