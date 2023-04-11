“Osimhen he’s not in a position to play in Milan, unfortunately. We hope to have him back for the 18th at the Maradona at the latest”. The words of Aurelio De Laurentiis reported by Republic to some fans of the Napoli met in Ischia do not seem to leave hopes on the use of the Nigerian center forward for the first leg of the quarter-finals Champions League against the Milan, but Osimhen doesn’t want to miss out against the Rossoneri and his presence or not with the group that will leave for Milan depends on the exams that the attacker will take this morning. However, there is no comforting news from morning training, Osimhen did not take the field with his other teammates.

Since he returned from Nigeria’s retreat at the end of March, the Serie A top scorer has never trained with the rest of the group (not even in this morning’s finishing up) and therefore it is difficult at the moment to hypothesize a job from the first minute but, as reported

The Corriere dello Sport, only after the exams will it be decided whether and how to risk the Nigerian. The temptation – we read – would be to save him for the return match, but his eventual departure for Milan could be interpreted as a sign of part-time use and could be a good injection of confidence for the team.

Waiting for the results of the exams though

Spalletti be cautious, also given the unavailability of

Simeone and the not very brilliant state of form of

Raspadori, who trained on the field yesterday but not with the rest of the group and even today he did custom work. The ex Sassuolo should grit his teeth and start as owner, but in the event of a simultaneous forfeit from the blue and Osimhen, the coach could deploy

Kvaratskhelia false nine in the trident with Lozano and Politano. However, Georgian is not the only option because, according to reports

The morning, in that role Spalletti would also try

Diamond, in the center of a trident completed by Lozano and Kvara.

A few more hours and we will know if Osimhen has left for Milan, Spalletti’s conference at 7pm.