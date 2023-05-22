Napoli defeats Inter and with it all Serie A teams

Inter Milan have suffered a setback in their battle for second place in the Italian championship. The Champions League finalists were beaten 3-1 by champions SSC Napoli on Sunday and were relegated to fourth place by Lazio (1-0 win at Udinese).

Inter are currently three points behind Juventus and two behind Lazio. Second in the table Juve is only in action at Empoli on Monday and still has three games to play, Lazio and Inter only two.

It was a special triumph for Napoli, as they were able to defeat all 19 Serie A opponents in one season for the first time. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (67th), Giovanni di Lorenzo (85th) and Gianluca Gaetano (94th) made the decision late. Romelu Lukaku (82nd) ​​had meanwhile equalized for Inter – and outnumbered after Roberto Gagliardini saw the yellow-red card (41st).

