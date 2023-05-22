Home » Napoli defeats Inter and with it all Serie A teams
Sports

Napoli defeats Inter and with it all Serie A teams

by admin
Napoli defeats Inter and with it all Serie A teams

Inter Milan have suffered a setback in their battle for second place in the Italian championship. The Champions League finalists were beaten 3-1 by champions SSC Napoli on Sunday and were relegated to fourth place by Lazio (1-0 win at Udinese).

Inter are currently three points behind Juventus and two behind Lazio. Second in the table Juve is only in action at Empoli on Monday and still has three games to play, Lazio and Inter only two.

It was a special triumph for Napoli, as they were able to defeat all 19 Serie A opponents in one season for the first time. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (67th), Giovanni di Lorenzo (85th) and Gianluca Gaetano (94th) made the decision late. Romelu Lukaku (82nd) ​​had meanwhile equalized for Inter – and outnumbered after Roberto Gagliardini saw the yellow-red card (41st).

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Sánchez and Xi closed their appointment in Beijing in November in Bali to strengthen relations

You may also like

Accompanied by blue sea, golden sand and sea...

Scattered considerations after Udinese-Lazio (0-1)

Fatigue from the change of season? Fight it...

Pilsen’s turn for the title was led by...

Women’s running shoes are different from men’s

Radiating the Yangtze River Delta, Anhui holds the...

Serie A2, the verdicts salvation: Ravenna relegated

Udinese-Lazio, Sarri: ‘Champions? Two points are missing but...

GLOSA: Mental and physical strength holds her in...

Inzaghi Jr.: The loss slowed down our pace...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy