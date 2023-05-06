Napoli drunk with joy after the historic victory of their men’s football club

Thursday, May 4, Naples won its third Italian championship title, five days from the end of the championship. This coronation takes place about thirty years after the first two, obtained by the team of Diego Maradona (in 1987 and in 1990), thanks to a point scored by Victor Osimhen to balance the score, opened by Udine (1-1 ).

The party, delayed on Sunday by a late goal from Salernitana (1-1), started even before the final whistle at the foot of Vesuvius, in the stands of the Neapolitan stadium now bearing the name of the Argentine idol as in the downtown streets, where more than 50,000 tifosi had gathered to follow the match on a giant screen.