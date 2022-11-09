The Tuscans defend themselves with order, but in the middle of the second half Osimhen earns a penalty (doubtful) transformed by Lozano. Then Luperto was sent off and the leaders controlled without problems: Zielinski also scored in the final. Milan second is now at -8

A less brilliant Napoli wins by trade against the Empoli taboo which had always beaten the Azzurri last season and which this time was instead tamed in the final, thanks to a penalty and a nice goal by Zielinski. Maybe we saw less show but the victory remains deserved. Because, even if with less clarity, the Spalletti Band still attacked for the entire race. And because a good Empoli shot for the first time in the mirror in the 91st minute with Bajrami. For the Azzurri it is the tenth consecutive success that is worth the extension to +8 on Milan second.

LANDED — Spalletti changes 5 men compared to Saturday’s battle in Bergamo, but this time the freshness of the new players is not felt. Thanks also to an Empoli well fielded by Zanetti, with two narrow lines that try more to block the lines of passage of the blues. The result is an ugly game with few goals. Little or nothing happens for half an hour. Except that with the passing of the minutes the Tuscans take courage and try to raise the center of gravity. But Stojanovic and Bajrami, after having missed the first blue pressure, miss the last step in the last thirty meters. Osimhen fights in the midst of a swarm of defenders but finds no space because the external chains do not work and especially on the left there is a lack of Kvara and also of Zielinski. Even if Ndombele is among the few to give verticality to the action and right at the end of the game, Raspadori needs an excellent ball, who angles too much. Shortly before, Jack had had another playable ball from the right but after a good control his shot is too central. See also Nandez: "I apologize to the Cagliari fans"

THE EXCHANGES — Napoli raises the gears and creates something more with Osimhen who twice with his head touches the crossbar and Anguissa who busts the shot on an excellent assist from Raspadori. The speed increases with the entry of Lozano (in addition to Zielinski and Elmas). The Mexican hammers to the right and on his low cross Marin goes early, but is slow in control. Osimhen gets in the way and falls on the gentle push of the Empoli. Pairetto points to the spot, but his decision leaves many doubts. Lozano scores from eleven meters, with Vicario sensing the conclusion and touching the shot. It is always the Mexican in the final who packs an excellent cross on which Zielinski with a right flat fly closes the game. Now Napoli have the certainty of closing the year in the lead alone. It is not a mortgage but whoever wants to try to win the Scudetto will have to deal with the Spalletti Band.

